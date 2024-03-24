Tony Calvin Tips

Newcastle Racing Tips: Crypto Quest can go one better

Horse racing at Newcastle
The evening action on Monday comes from Newcastle

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Newcastle on Monday.

  • A Newcastle Nap and Next Best from Timeform

  • Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival

    • Newcastle Nap - 18:30 - Back Crypto Quest

    Crypto Quest looked rusty on his first start for Gemma Tutty (previously with Ian McInnes) in a five-furlong handicap here last month, coming off the bridle a long way out, but he took a big step forward when only narrowly denied over six furlongs here 13 days ago.

    Crypto Quest is unraced beyond six furlongs but the way he kept on last time, missing out by just a nose, suggests he'll stay this extra furlong, and he is still potentially well treated off a 2 lb higher mark (has won off higher marks on turf).

    The excellent form of Tutty, who has had four winners from her last ten runners, is also in the favour of Crypto Quest.

    Back Crypto Quest @ 4/15.00 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Newcastle Next Best - 19:30 - Back Stallone

    Stallone has largely been in decent order during the all-weather campaign, managing to win a classified stakes over this course and distance in January, and he turned in his best effort of the year when runner-up off a 1 lb lower mark at Southwell 11 days ago.

    Stallone was only beaten half a length at Southwell and may well have pushed the winner close had he not been inconvenienced by a slow start.

    That was a rare sluggish break from the stalls, though Stallone is often held up in his races so Newcastle's stiff five furlongs suits him well and he should get a strong gallop to chase here.

    Back Stallone @ 5/16.00 on Betfair Sportsbook

