A Navan NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Navan Nap - 12:00 - Back Spread Boss Ted

No. 5 Spread Boss Ted SBK 9/4 EXC 1.99 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: D. E. Mullins

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Spread Boss Ted shaped with promise when sixth on his hurdling debut at Naas five weeks ago and he earned the Timeform Large P to identify him as one likely capable of much better form.

Bumper winner Spread Boss Ted had been off the course for 16 months prior to his return at Naas and he left the impression that he'd benefit from the run, weakening late on after travelling better than most and briefly getting upsides at the second-last.

The drop back in trip here is no bad thing given how well he travelled at Naas and it is expected that he will raise his game enough to get off the mark in this sphere.

Navan Next Best - 14:55 - Back Wee Charlie

No. 8 Wee Charlie (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.1 Trainer: T. Gibney, Ireland

Jockey: D. J. O'Keeffe

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 104

Wee Charlie has made an encouraging start over fences and shaped well when runner-up at Tramore last time, travelling fluently but unable to match the strong-staying winner up the run-in.

The way Wee Charlie went through that race suggests that this drop in trip by a furlong will be a help, while an opening chase mark of 104 could be lenient based on what he showed at Tramore, particularly as he's entitled to progress after only three starts in this sphere.

He is 5 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and looks to have strong claims on his handicap chase debut.