Kate Tracey: Jumby is bang in with the best in a wide-open race



"The 13:50 at Newmarket is of course a wide-open affair with 21 runners set to head to post. This provides the perfect opportunity therefore, for a nice priced selection which I'm hoping to get with Jumby.

"This colt by New Bay has a solid and very likeable profile for this contest. Firstly, he's a four-year-old with this race going to horses of that age in six of the past 11 renewals. He has an ideal rating on 106 which puts him bang there with the better calibre of horses in this handicap. He's drawn in 12 where ideally, a high draw would be preferable, but he should still be able to track across to the stand side rail anyway."

No. 3 (12) Jumby (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Eve Johnson Houghton

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 106

Tony Calvin: Royal bet worth backing in 2000 Guineas

"Back Royal Patronage at 49/1. He went off at 7/1 when he was last of eight behind Luxembourg in the Vertem Futurity on his final start at two, but I imagine the soft ground wasn't ideal there (he also disappointed on that ground on his debut), and in any case he was struck into in the race itself, so we can put a line through that run. Go back and look at his earlier victories, and he looks considerably overpriced here."

No. 13 (6) Royal Patronage (Fr) SBK 22/1 EXC 30 Trainer: Charlie & Mark Johnston

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Ryan Moore: We're very happy with Luxembourg as he bids to win the 2000 Guineas

"I don't think anyone would argue that Native Trail isn't the right favourite in here - just go and have a look at his Group 1 wins at two, and his Craven success on his return, if you believe otherwise - but there are a few in here that may just fancy their chances against him.

"Obviously, I would like to think I am one of those, as we are also an unbeaten Group 1-winning colt.

No. 9 (4) Luxembourg (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

"We have been very happy with him at home and, although he is not just a miler and you would hope he would excel at longer distances too, we expect him to make his presence felt."

Mark Milligan: Epatante to prove too classy

"The Fighting Fifth and Christmas Hurdle winner Epatante found only Honeysuckle too good in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham last month, before taking the step up in trip to 2m 4f in her stride when defeating Monmiral by 14 lengths in the Aintree Hurdle last time...

"The fact that she's now proven over further than 2m opens up plenty of options for this daughter of No Risk At All, who's unlikely to be turning over Honeysuckle anytime soon. With nothing of that calibre in this field, it will be something of a surprise if Epatante can't follow up her Aintree win."