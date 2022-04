Best form at this course so he has a chance

13:50 Newmarket - Tactical

He is obviously top weight in here but he deserves it in fairness, and in fact he has come down a bit in the handicap, too. And this is his first start since a wind op. He won first time out here last season and his best efforts have come at this course, and a strongly-run 6f could suit him. He has his chance.

Native the correct favourite but we're very happy with Luxembourg

15:40 Newmarket - Luxembourg

I don't think anyone would argue that Native Trail isn't the right favourite in here - just go and have a look at his Group 1 wins at two, and his Craven success on his return, if you believe otherwise - but there are a few in here that may just fancy their chances against him.

Obviously, I would like to think I am one of those, as we are also an unbeaten Group 1-winning colt.

No. 9 (4) Luxembourg (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

We have been very happy with him at home and, although he is not just a miler and you would hope he would excel at longer distances too, we expect him to make his presence felt.

I wouldn't ignore Point Lonsdale either, as I can see him running a very good race. A winner of his first four starts, he was obviously put in his place by Native Trail in the National Stakes, but I think you will see a better horse now he goes over a mile on quicker ground. He has been going well, including with Luxembourg in their racecourse gallop at the Curragh.

I think the faster 2yos were some way inferior to their staying counterparts, so I just wonder whether Greenham winner Perfect Power has quite the class for this, for all he looked good at Newbury on his return, and the seeming Godolphin number two Coroebus is an exciting talent, too.

I know he has a lot to find and the race panned out for him perfectly here last time, but Eydon is probably the most interesting of the outsiders. You had to like the way he finished his race off and I suspect he is a very good horse, but he was winning just a 1m1f Listed race last time, so the progression needed here is obvious.

As with many of these though, the potential is there to reach Native Trail's level.

Step up in trip set to suit

16:50 Newmarket - Razzle Dazzle

I haven't ridden him before but he looks a nice colt, winning well on the July course and not disgraced when upped in class for the Flying Scotsman on his final start at two. You could only say his mark of 94 is fair on what he has achieved but he is obviously lightly-raced and the step up to1m looks sure to suit. In fact, I saw he was entered over 1m2f on the Sunday here.