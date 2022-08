Ryan Moore: Hiawatha has a leading chance at Curragh



Curragh, 13:25 - Coolmore Arizona Irish European Breeders Fund Maiden

"This brother to Luxembourg has run well on both his starts to date, and those performances give him a leading chance, with the clear prospect of more to come."

No. 4 (5) Hiawatha (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.74 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Daryl Carter: Soulcombe has been crying out for perfect Melrose scenario

York, 14:25 - Melrose Handicap

"Soulcombe has been steadily progressive for William Haggas and took a big step forward after receiving the cruellest chop of all and the fitting of the blinkers. He can land the competitive 14:25 Melrose Handicap.

"He hit the line extremely hard at Goodwood at a track that would never play to the strengths of a horse with "lazyitus". He was under the pump for some time but ran on very strongly at the death to encourage this longer trip."

No. 13 (11) Soulcombe SBK 4/1 EXC 4.8 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 4lbs

OR: 83

Kate Tracey: Calling to have Ebor run to suit

York, 15:35 - Ebor Heritage Handicap

"One horse who ticks a lot of boxes is Calling The Wind who is a big price at 34.033/1. Richard Hughes's runner drops back into a handicap here after running well to finish third in a Listed contest last time out.

"We know that stamina is no issue at all for this gelding after he ran over two miles on his latest couple of starts. He is a very consistent performer so should run his race once more and he won't be hindered by this drop back in trip either."

No. 16 (11) Calling The Wind (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 38 Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: Pat Cosgrave

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 103

Timeform: Ebor runner-by-runner guide

York, 15:35 - Ebor Heritage Handicap

"(Earl of Tyron has been a) big improver for this yard, completing a hat-trick when seeing off Raise You by a length and a quarter in a Limerick listed race in June. Seemingly saved for this since and his yard continues in very good form. Big player."

No. 14 (8) Earl Of Tyrone (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.7 Trainer: P. Twomey, Ireland

Jockey: William James Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 103

Kevin Blake: Back Spangled Mac to shine in fierce contest

York, 16:10 - Constantine Handicap

"The Sky Bet Constantine Handicap (16:10) is one of the most fiercely-competitive handicaps of the entire meeting, but we'll always have a crack at races like this if we can and the one I like is the George Boughey-trained Spangled Mac.

"The three-year-old was an inspired purchase for just 16,000 guineas when still unraced just last April and has already won five races since. He has been firmly marching up the ranks in the last six weeks and, while he had his winning run brought to an end at the Shergar Cup meeting on his latest start, he enhanced his credentials in defeat."