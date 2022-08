Another good run on the cards

13:25 - Hiawatha

This brother to Luxembourg has run well on both his starts to date, and those performances give him a leading chance, with the clear prospect of more to come.

No. 4 (5) Hiawatha (Ire) EXC 1.03 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Ideal starting point in open race

14:00 - Continuous

We have three newcomers in here and it wouldn't surprise you if any of them won, or went close, given their pedigrees. My mount is by Hearts Cry and out of a very well-related 1m winner, so the 7f starting point looks ideal.

Looking to build on impressive debut

15:10 - Aesop's Fables

I would have gladly ridden him or Hans Andersen, and Aesop's Fables was clearly very impressive on his debut at Navan. We haven't seen this half-brother to Washington DC since that win in April, so this isn't an easy task by any means, but he has been pleasing us at home - which is obvious really considering he reappears in Group 2 company - so let's see how he gets on. Proud And Regal is an obvious danger, and it wouldn't surprise me one bit were Hans Andersen to win this either.

Move up will be no problem for form horse

15:45 - Meditate

She brings the strongest form into the race. Her Albany win marks her out as the clear form horse, and I don't see the move up to 7f being a problem at all.

No. 3 (1) Meditate (Ire) EXC 1.03 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Step down should suit

16:20 - So Beautiful

There are a few in here with a similar level of form and hopefully So Beautiful has the most improvement in her. The step down to 6f may well help, as she could take more after her dam than her sire.

Debutant has the pedigree to make strong start

16:55 - Harley Street

There are a few in here with fair form, but they don't seem to set too high a standard, so hopefully my colt can give a good account on his belated debut. The Galileo colt certainly has the pedigree to make his presence felt.