Tony Calvin: Bet to Fire at Haydock



Haydock, 14:05 - Old Boston Handicap

"Young Fire is now down to 94, and you can discard his last two runs at Newcastle as he is a much better horse on turf, though actually he ran okay on both occasion, especially when getting no run there last month.

"He is 4lb lower than when only beating four home in a 18-runner handicap at York three starts ago, but that was not as bad as it sounds as he was never in the hunt there after a wide trip from stall 20, so I am happy to overlook that. Back at Haydock, after the rain - it is now good to soft (good in places) he is a bet."

No. 5 (12) Young Fire (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 14 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 94

Kevin Blake: Trillium the pick in a fascinating Cheveley Park

Newmarket, 14:25 - Cheveley Park Stakes

"Trillium, the daughter of No Nay Never, was beaten on her debut, but hasn't been bested in three starts since. She beat the boys in the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood, but it was her defeat of the very talented filly The Platinum Queen in the Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster a fortnight ago that reads particularly well.

"I have great regard for The Platinum Queen and she is very much a five-furlong filly, so for Trillium to nail her over that trip when her own stamina for six furlongs has already been established was very impressive."

No. 9 (7) Trillium SBK 85/40 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Ryan Moore: Savvy has a good chance of Victory in the Cambridgeshire

Newmarket, 15:40 - Cambridgeshire Stakes

"I think Savvy Victory has as good a chance as any in here, though clearly you will need all the luck going to win this. He ran well in Listed company here earlier in the season and he is 2lb well-in after an impressive win at Goodwood last time.

"They have tried him over 1m4f in Group company but 1m2f looks to suit him well, and I'd be hopeful a strongly-run race in a big field over 1m1f could see him to good effect. He usually travels well in his races, so if he can do that here, then so much the better. A bit of rain would help him, too."

No. 15 (13) Savvy Victory (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 11 Trainer: S. P. C. Woods

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 99

Kate Tracey: Totally Charming ticks plenty of boxes

Newmarket, 15:40 - Cambridgeshire Stakes

"Totally Charming is drawn slap-bang in the middle in stall 15. Now, the fear with this is that he has Majestic Dawn drawn on his inside in stall 14 who tends to blast from the front. Majestic Dawn is also being ridden by a 7lb claimer who may not ride to the bias and track across to the far side. If that transpires, I'm hoping that William Buick won't be tempted to follow the pace and will instead make a beeline for the stand side rail.

"Totally Charming ticks plenty of boxes all the same with the fact he's running off an ideal mark of 97 and he showed plenty despite missing out on a hat-trick last time out when ninth in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot."