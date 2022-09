Trillium can take Group 1 honours



We start with Group 1 action in the form of the Cheveley Park Stakes for the two-year-old fillies over 6f at 14:25. . Plenty of the top juvenile fillies from this season are lining up and it looks a tightknit affair which is reflected in the market where Mediate and Trillium vie for favouritism.

The betting has established Meditate as the favourite at the current time of writing which I'm pleased about as I'm getting a fair price about Trillium to continue her winning sequence.

Richard Hannon's filly has a near flawless record in her four career starts so far where she has only been beaten once on her debut. That came at Goodwood where it was reported that she would come forwards for the run anyway. Still, she managed to finish just 1 ¼ length second after showing plenty of signs of greenness, unusual for Hannon juvenile.

She has not looked back since as she continues to grow and strengthen. She went on to back up her debut with a Maiden success at Newbury before breaking the track record back at Goodwood in Group 3 company. That record was beaten again just 1 hour 45 mins later by The Platinum Queen in a Fillies' Conditions Stakes.

It was fascinating therefore, to see the two Goodwood record breakers face off at Doncaster in the Group 2 Flying Childers Stakes. Fans got the ding-dong battle they were after where Trillium ultimately prevailed after getting up on the line to nail The Platinum Queen by a shorthead.

The pair both enhanced their profiles with that run where they pulled 4 ½ lengths clear of the likeable juvenile yardstick, Crispy Cat in third.

Trillium has a real will to win and for all Mediate ran a fair race behind a potential superstar in Tahiyra last time out, she still has to find more to surpass Trillium's form for me.

Auditor remains feasibly treated

One of the hugely competitive handicaps on Saturday is the Old Boston Handicap at Haydock which is a 0-105 handicap for 3yo+ over 1m at 14:05. This race has a good record for three-year-olds so it's worth siding with a progressive type.

I like the chances of Auditor who is available at 9.08/1 as Freddie and Martyn Meade's runner continues to progress through the handicap ranks.

This three-year-old just missed out on bringing up a hattrick last time out when finishing second behind the other joint favourite at Newbury when taking his chance back in a Class 2 Handicap. That rival was another upwardly mobile three-year-old who also followed up on his next outing.

Auditor has been given a further 1lb rise for that 1l defeat but there still looks to be plenty of mileage in this mark as his recorded RPRs would also suggest.

As well as that, I think his hold up style should be seen to good effect in this contest which has certainly favoured those ridden with restraint in recent years.

He has an ideal draw in stall 8 where middle to high draws have been seen to a positive effect in the last few years in this contest.

Hopefully, a good run in this race will give some sort of recompense to Sean Levey, who takes the ride, after his torrid week. Auditor is a highly progressive horse and ticks plenty of boxes.



High draws likely to come to the fore in Cambridgeshire

One of the most competitive races of the season is the Cambridgeshire Stakes which is a Heritage Handicap for 3yo+ over 1m1f at 15:40. I've run my usual trends for this contest to try and narrow down this big field.

Three- and four-year-olds have a solid record and horses rated as close to a mark of 95 or 105 are also favoured. There is no definite running style that is suited to how the Cambridgeshire tends to unfold but a horse who has been lightly raced this campaign should be given consideration. Ideally that horse showed enough without necessarily winning in a Class 2 Handicap last time out with that run coming three to six weeks ago.

The biggest bias in the Cambridgeshire though no doubt is the draw. In the last six years, the winning horse has been drawn in stall 21 or higher. There have only been three winning horses drawn in single figure stalls in the last 20 years. There is therefore, a huge bias to those drawn high.

The horses who are drawn in the highest three stalls are, Lucander in stall 27, Jimi Hendrix in stall 28 and Arqoob in 29. All three of those runners are available at decent prices considering the huge advantage they already have just from their draws.

Jimi Hendrix would be the most interesting of the three from the draw perspective however, I'm chancing another two for my main bets.

The first being Totally Charming who is drawn slap-bang in the middle in stall 15. Now, the fear with this is that he has Majestic Dawn drawn on his inside in stall 14 who tends to blast from the front. Majestic Dawn is also being ridden by a 7lb claimer who may not ride to the bias and track across to the far side. If that transpires, I'm hoping that William Buick won't be tempted to follow the pace and will instead make a beeline for the stand side rail.

Totally Charming ticks plenty of boxes all the same with the fact he's running off an ideal mark of 97 and he showed plenty despite missing out on a hattrick last time out when ninth in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot. He's been absent since that run but he's been well backed to expect him to be primed and ready to go for this contest.

He had previously looked very good since joining the George Boughey yard after previously being trained by Denis Quinn.

That improvement also came from the switch into handicaps where he's now won three of his six starts in this sphere. There should be more to come from him with conditions to suit.

The other runner I like is a bit more difficult to make a case for, that being Perotto who feels as if he's been around forever but he is still only a four-year-old.

The reason it's difficult to make an obvious case for Marcus Tregoning's runner is the fact he hasn't beaten a horse home on his last three starts. Even prior to that, he only beat one horse home in a Listed race at Windsor on his second outing of this season and only a couple on his reappearance.

It's essentially been a bit of a nightmare season for Perotto so far. His last success came when he won the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2021 off a mark of 99. He's still running off a 4lb higher mark than that in this race but this will be his first handicap run of the season and only his second handicap outing since his Royal Ascot success.

He's well drawn here in stall 20 and has an optimal turnaround time with his last run coming on 3rd September. He is feasibly treated for a race of this nature provided he hasn't fallen out of love with the game.