Daryl Carter: Post Impressionist to finally come good

Beverley, 14:05 - Silver Cup Handicap

"The strongest bet of the day comes in the 14:05 Silver Cup, and while I am kicking myself for not putting Post Impressionist up on Monday at his ante-post odds of 11.010/1, the small field means he still appeals at 3.55/2.

"William Haggas' runner found Chester too sharp, and in all honesty, I was questioning what connections were thinking by sending him to that track. He is a big horse and needs time to warm into his races, and he was far better than the bare result at Royal Ascot in the King George Handicap."

No. 4 (2) Post Impressionist (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.3 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Stevie Donohoe

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 88

Kevin Blake: Return to Goodwood key for Lally

Goodwood, 14:25 - William Hill Handicap

"The four-year-old has progressed into a smart handicapper and while he hasn't won yet this year, there is cause to think that this might be his best chance to do so as he has shown a notable liking for the quirky test that Goodwood presents.

He has run twice over this course and distance, finishing a fine second to the highly-progressive Rhoscolyn in a valuable handicap prior to winning another competitive handicap in July 2021."

No. 2 (10) Oo De Lally (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 103

Timeform: Golden opportunity for Mutasaabeq

Goodwood, 15:35 - Celebration Mile

"This may turn tactical with only five runners but the horse who stands out from a form perspective is Mutasaabeq.

"He capitalised on a drop in grade when making a winning return in minor company at Thirsk in April and he has acquitted himself well in pattern company since. The form of those efforts is largely solid, too, and this looks an excellent opportunity for this well-bred colt to record a first success at this level. The return to softer ground won't be a problem and he looks a solid favourite."

No. 4 (2) Mutasaabeq SBK 5/4 EXC 2.26 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 112

Ryan Moore: Broome has a good chance of landing a Grade 1

Saratoga, 22:05 - Sword Dancer Stakes

"He probably could have done without the attention of Pyledriver and Westover on the front end when fourth in the King George last time, and as a result he didn't run up to his best there. But he had earlier shaped very well on his comeback from injury over 1m2f at the Curragh and he gave me a great feel when winning the Hardwicke from the front over 1m4f at Royal Ascot.

"We know he takes his travelling well, having just been touched off in the Breeders' Cup Turf last season, and I'd say he has a very good chance in here if returning to his best."