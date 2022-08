It's been a pleasure to cover this column for Tony, and I think it's gone pretty well. I hope you have enjoyed reading it as much as I have enjoyed writing it, and hopefully, Betfair may ask me to do another Saturday or two?

We have had eight bets before today and have form figures of 21193131 for an ROI of 176% to level stakes and ROI of 134% to advised stakes and a 50% strike rate.

Diamond to shine bright at Goodwood

I have already advised Bright Diamond 7.513/2 in the 13:50 Prestige Stakes at Goodwood, but I am more than happy to go in again at her current 5.04/1.

No. 3 (6) Bright Diamond (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

I will reiterate that she was electric at the finish on debut at Newmarket when a dominant nine-length victor.

She clocked a useful overall time (almost eight lengths faster than the Nursery Handicap winner off 87), and her closing split was nearly eight lengths faster than the Group 3 Solera Stakes winner.

Owner connections went this route with Daneh, who finished an excellent runner-up, and they could go one better this term with a filly who looks extremely useful.

She may be out-paced in the early stages, but it would be a surprise if she did not have a significant role to play once hitting top gear. She recorded the biggest winning margin of a first-time out juvenile at Newmarket on the July course for at least ten years, and she could be anything.

I wouldn't be running scared of those ahead of her in the betting, especially on a time-figure basis, and her speed figure covers those who ran in the above-mentioned Solera Stakes. She could be very exciting.

Outside of the one already advised, the Goodwood card made little appeal to me from a betting perspective, and when I switched over to Beverley intending to write up Outrun The Storm in the 13:30, but his price had all but gone, and the 3.55/2 makes little appeal.

Post Impressionist the days best bet

The strongest bet of the day comes in the 14:05 Silver Cup, and while I am kicking myself for not putting Post Impressionist up on Monday at his ante-post odds of 11.010/1, the small field means he still appeals at 3.55/2.

William Haggas' runner found Chester too sharp, and in all honesty, I was questioning what connections were thinking by sending him to that track. He is a big horse and needs time to warm into his races, and he was far better than the bare result at Royal Ascot in the King George Handicap.

No. 4 (2) Post Impressionist (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.6 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Stevie Donohoe

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 88

He had to be pulled off heels twice in that Ascot contest when racing against the rail from a wide draw, and he was keen for most of the race. He had to be switched off the rail and move five to six wide around the bend to make any challenge. He made headway before being eased off and given an easy time, but it was an eye-catching performance.

Today's scenario looks spot on, even if the track is a little tighter than I would like, but this looks to have been the plan after he didn't take up an engagement at York. The long sweeping bends here and the stiff uphill finish should see him to better effect than his last two outings. He remains unexposed, and his trainer has a good record when targetting this race with form figures of 21255234 in the last ten years.

There's certainly more to come.

Summerghand to go back to back

The final selection is Summerghand 6.05/1, who lines up in the 15:15 Hopeful Stakes at Newmarket and is turned out quickly after his York victory.

No. 3 (2) Summerghand (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

He is 1/4 turned out within seven days, but two of his defeats came in Group 1 company and another on heavy ground. He loves it here at Newmarket's July course with two wins and a second from four starts, and his record in August is outstanding - five wins, three seconds and two close fourths from ten runs.

He is a class act on his day. He was second in this race in 2020 and won it last year, so I am surprised his not a favourite for this contest. He makes plenty of appeal to round off the day.