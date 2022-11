Four-year-old backed in to 15/2 at Wolverhampton

Kensington Agent supported at Kempton

Today's most backed horse on the Betfair Sportsbook is Arcadian Nights who shortened from 25/1 to 15/2 in the 16:55 at Wolverhampton.

No. 2 (11) Arcadian Nights SBK 15/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Mark Loughnane

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 70

The Mark Loughane-trained four-year-old is a course winner was last seen in action at Kempton 19 days ago, finishing a creditable eighth of 14.

He last won at Chepstow in June but, while failing to match that form since, punters believe his luck may be about to change and have been keen to back him overnight. Bill Loughane takes the ride and must overcome a wide draw.

Kensington receives support at Kempton

The other big mover is Kensington Agent who has shortened in to 7/1 from 12/1 for the 15:15 at Kempton.

No. 7 (2) Kensington Agent (Fr) SBK 8/1 EXC 15 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 57

This Tony Carroll-trained three-year-old was last seen finishing fifth of eight in a handicap at Epsom (7f, good to firm).

But that was 90 days ago and punters who have backed the filly may feel she's benefited from the rest and will be raring to go this afternoon.