Monday Racing Tips: Walk in the Park for Woodland say Timeform
Nic Doggett provides the Timeform view on the action at Leicester and Exeter on Monday...
Carlisle runner-up to go one better
Pritchard to strike again
No Fault from Dominic this time
Walk in the Park for Woodland
Woodland Park (Ire)
- J: Sean Bowen
- T: Olly Murphy
- F: 31-2
A cracking little maiden hurdle but one which should go the way of Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Woodland Park, who lost no caste in defeat when going down narrowly, when a ½-length second of 10 to I Wish You, in a novice on his hurdles debut at Carlisle.
He seemingly has a bright future (from the family of the smart 3m chaser Thunder And Roses so should progress well) and with his yard in good form he could prove too strong (on this occasion) for the exciting pair of Jakar du Moulin and Western Harmony.
More than a Tiny chance for Tetley
Tiny Tetley
- J: Callum Pritchard
- T: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White
- F: 394215-
The Philip Hobbs and Johnson White stable is going well so Tiny Tetley gets the vote to make a winning reappearance under a rider who has made a big splash in the conditional ranks this autumn.
Fresh from a high-profile success in the big handicap chase at Wincanton, Callum Pritchard is able to take 7 lb off the back of the top-weight who made most when winning at the course last March.
The Timeform pace prediction is 'very weak' which suggests that similar tactics could prove fruitful once more.
Fingers crossed that Dominc can be Fault-less
Dominic's Fault
- J: Sean Bowen
- T: Olly Murphy
- F: F/13-2
The vote goes to Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Dominic's Fault, who was just worried out of it when returning to action on his handicap debut at Carlisle (probably should have won when a short-head second to Kilbrainy who has run well in defeat since).
There should be better to come from this unexposed seven-year-old who is closely related to two winners, including the smart hurdler/fairly useful chaser Midnight Game.
Fellow 'Horse In Focus' Wise Guy showed more than his finishing position would suggest last time and is the big danger.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here!
