Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know

Gold Clermont has excellent Plumpton record

Mumbles has optimum conditions

Caramay a sectional horse to follow

Gold Clermont has the 'Horses For Courses Flag' at Plumpton to highlight her good record at the track, and she looks very interesting returned to this venue. She was a two-time winner over this course and distance in 2022/23, and she also finished runner-up that season, too.

Gold Clermont wasn't in the same form on her sole visit to Plumpton last season, but that effort came just 19 days after a victory over a marathon trip at Fakenham, and perhaps came too soon.

She made her seasonal reappearance after eight months off over hurdles at Warwick 12 days ago, but she isn't as effective in that sphere, and she strongly left the impression she was in need of the run, too, weakening leaving the back straight.

Gold Clermont is entitled to strip fitter for that outing and, given her record at Plumpton, connections may have had an eye on this race for a while. She is also now back down to her last winning mark and a bold show is anticipated.

Recommended Bet Back Gold Clermont in the 14:20 Plumpton SBK 16/5

Mumbles looked all about stamina over hurdles last season, so with that in mind, he made a very encouraging debut over fences over two miles at this course last month.

He was a two-time winner over hurdles last season, both of which came over a similar trip to the one he faces today, and both on ground that Timeform described as heavy. Conditions are set to be very testing at Ffos Las and that will suit Mumbles very well given his pronounced knee action and past exploits on similar ground.

The race he contested at this course three weeks ago was strongly run and changed complexion four out, the leader taking a fatal fall and also bringing down another chasing debutant, leaving Mumbles in second place, and he stayed on well from there without ever posing a serious threat to the more experienced winner.

Timeform's handicapper attached a 'p' to his rating following that effort, signifying he has the potential to improve for that initial experience, and especially now faced with a stiffer test of stamina. Mumbles is a big, scopey type who we are yet to see the best of.

Recommended Bet Back Mumbles in the 14:35 Ffos Las SBK 9/2

Caramay arrives in the form of her life, having won three of her seven starts so far this year, including over an extended nine furlongs at this course in September.

Caramay followed up from a 4lb higher mark over 11 furlongs at Southwell on her next start, scoring only by a neck but doing so with more in hand than that margin suggests, produced to lead inside the final furlong and cosily on top at the line.

She was unable to complete a hat-trick back at Southwell last time, but she lost little in defeat and did well to finish as close as she did given the slow gallop and the position she came from.

Caramay may have won had she given her rider more assistance in the final furlong, lugging in behind the winner when it looked like she was beginning a rattle, and her effort can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account.

She ran the last three furlongs nearly a second quicker than the winner and by far the fastest overall, earning herself a 20 lb Timeform sectional upgrade and the Sectional Flag too, so she is of plenty of interest from just 1lb higher in a less-competitive handicap.

Recommended Bet Back Caramay in the 20:30 Wolverhampton SBK 6/4

