Monday Racing Tips: General Hubble can lead the way say Timeform

Luckie Seven has the potential to do much better

Leading Lion could prove a cut above rivals

General Hubble has more to offer for Elliott

Gordon Elliott's contender Gers Gigi sets the standard based on the form of her two efforts in Ireland, including a comfortable victory at Sligo last month, but Luckie Seven has the Timeform Large P to highlight that he's open to significant improvement.

Luckie Seven, a progressive bumper winner during the spring of 2023, was making his first start for 15 months on his hurdling debut here in July and, according to Timeform's reporter, looked in the paddock as if the run would bring him on.

He was fit enough to win, though, despite proving less professional than the runner-up who was also better positioned in a steadily-run race. He hung to his right up the extended run-in but was still able to claw his way into the lead and win by a cosy half-length, leaving the impression that he's capable of better.

He looks a better prospect than many novices operating at this time of the season and this drop in trip shouldn't prevent him from taking a big step forward.

Recommended Bet Back Luckie Seven in the 13:55 at Perth SBK 11/4

Leading Lion is 13 lb higher than when successful on his handicap hurdle debut at Bellewstown 12 days ago but he was a dominant winner there and looks up to coping with the hike in the weights.

Leading Lion was fitted with a tongue tie, as he had been on a recent Flat outing, and that may have been the catalyst for improvement as Leading Lion looked a completely different proposition to on his previous starts over jumps.

He quickened clear impressively soon after jumping three out, readily assuming control, and earned Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time.

The speed he showed to settle matters at Bellewstown suggests this drop in trip shouldn't be a problem, and he could prove a cut above these rivals (he's the only runner with a 'p' to show he's a likely improver).

Recommended Bet Back Leading Lion in the 15:05 at Perth SBK 13/8

General Hubble was disappointing towards the end of his spell with Kim Bailey but he returned to form on his first start for Gordon Elliott when third in a handicap chase at Killarney last month, earning Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag.

General Hubble had to settle for minor honours but he stuck to his task to fare best of those who were held up, and that is an encouraging platform on which he can build.

He returns to hurdles here off the same mark that he defied at Market Rasen last November so he is clearly fairly treated - he's 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and he could have more to offer for this leading yard.

Recommended Bet Back General Hubble in the 17:55 at Perth SBK 15/8

