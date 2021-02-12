- Trainer: John Gosden
- Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: 80
Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Lingfield on Saturday...
"...it is feasible to think he can do better if stringing a sequence of runs together."
Timeform on Crackling
Moohareeba is pretty well related when it comes to artificial surfaces, being a half-sister to Winter Derby winner Dubai Warrior, and she duly showed improved form to open her own account at Kempton last month, pushed out under a confident ride from her good-value claimer Benoit de la Sayette. She remains with the potential for better still, and with this step up in trip likely to prove a positive, this well-bred filly holds solid claims in her bid to follow up.
Water Of Leith - 14:00 Lingfield
Gelded since his debut at Ayr in July, Water Of Leith showed much improved form to get off the mark at Wolverhampton in December, having to wait for a gap but quickening to lead inside the final 100 yards once it appeared, just keeping up to his work. Quickly turned out under a penalty just nine days on and Water Of Leith confirmed all and more of what he had achieved previously when following up over the same course and distance, seeing off the odds-on favourite with a bit in hand, driven out under just vigorous hands and heels. He is open to further progress and gets the vote to make a successful handicap debut.
Crackling looked an exciting prospect when making a successful debut at this venue back in 2018, left with plenty to do on the home turn but producing a rare burst of speed in the straight, affording him a comfortable final 100 yards. He made his first appearance after a 23-month absence at Kempton in November and seemed rusty, never landing a blow from a poor position, but he shaped much better on his handicap debut at Southwell last month, leading early in the straight before being headed on the line. He remains unexposed, this being just his fourth run, and it is feasible to think he can do better if stringing a sequence of runs together.
Smart Stats
MOOHAREEBA - 11:45 Lingfield
27% - John Gosden's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK since the start of the 2017 season
26% - John Gosden's strike rate with horses running over 10f+
23% - John Gosden's strike rate in winter
Get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer
You can get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.
Recommended bets
Moohareeba - 11:45 Lingfield
Water Of Leith - 14:00 Lingfield
Crackling - 14:35 Lingfield
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Ling 13th Feb (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 13 February, 11.45am
|Back
|Lay
|Moohareeba
|Galahad Threepwood
|Guroor
|Sula Island
|Kings Proctor
|Ranco
|Sans Logique
Ling 13th Feb (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 13 February, 2.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Water Of Leith
|Secret Handsheikh
|Charlie Fellowes
|Twilight Heir
Ling 13th Feb (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 13 February, 2.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Crackling
|Noble Peace
|Accomplice
|Apex King
|Elmejor
|De Vegas Kid