Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Racing at Lingfield
Timeform provide three best from Lingfield on Saturday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Lingfield on Saturday...

"...it is feasible to think he can do better if stringing a sequence of runs together."

Timeform on Crackling

Moohareeba - 11:45 Lingfield

Moohareeba is pretty well related when it comes to artificial surfaces, being a half-sister to Winter Derby winner Dubai Warrior, and she duly showed improved form to open her own account at Kempton last month, pushed out under a confident ride from her good-value claimer Benoit de la Sayette. She remains with the potential for better still, and with this step up in trip likely to prove a positive, this well-bred filly holds solid claims in her bid to follow up.

Water Of Leith - 14:00 Lingfield

Gelded since his debut at Ayr in July, Water Of Leith showed much improved form to get off the mark at Wolverhampton in December, having to wait for a gap but quickening to lead inside the final 100 yards once it appeared, just keeping up to his work. Quickly turned out under a penalty just nine days on and Water Of Leith confirmed all and more of what he had achieved previously when following up over the same course and distance, seeing off the odds-on favourite with a bit in hand, driven out under just vigorous hands and heels. He is open to further progress and gets the vote to make a successful handicap debut.

Crackling - 14:35 Lingfield

Crackling looked an exciting prospect when making a successful debut at this venue back in 2018, left with plenty to do on the home turn but producing a rare burst of speed in the straight, affording him a comfortable final 100 yards. He made his first appearance after a 23-month absence at Kempton in November and seemed rusty, never landing a blow from a poor position, but he shaped much better on his handicap debut at Southwell last month, leading early in the straight before being headed on the line. He remains unexposed, this being just his fourth run, and it is feasible to think he can do better if stringing a sequence of runs together.

Smart Stats

MOOHAREEBA - 11:45 Lingfield
27% - John Gosden's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK since the start of the 2017 season
26% - John Gosden's strike rate with horses running over 10f+
23% - John Gosden's strike rate in winter

Recommended bets

Moohareeba - 11:45 Lingfield
Water Of Leith - 14:00 Lingfield
Crackling - 14:35 Lingfield

