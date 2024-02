A Lingfield NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Lingfield Nap - 15:45 - Back Berrygate

No. 9 (1) Berrygate (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.28 Trainer: Edward Bethell

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 61

Berrygate went like the best horse at the weights when runner-up on her handicap debut at Southwell, but, having been held up in a race that wasn't run at a strong gallop, she couldn't quite get to grips with a more prominently ridden and more experienced rival.

Berrygate finished her race off powerfully, pulling two and three-quarter lengths clear of the third, and she showed enough to suggest she has entered handicaps off a lenient mark.

She is able to run off the same mark here - she is 8 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and this looks like a fine opportunity to get off the mark.

Back Berrygate @ 1/12.00 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Lingfield Next Best - 13:15 - Back Destinado

No. 3 (5) Destinado SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: James Owen

Jockey: Aidan Keeley

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 56

Destinado has been in excellent order since joining James Owen and he made it three wins from four starts for the yard when landing a mile-and-a-quarter classified stakes here a couple of weeks ago.

Destinado did well to win as he had to come from a long way back in a race run at a steady tempo, but he passed the entire field, showing a good turn of foot for the grade.

He's clearly in fine form, should cope with the step up in trip (has won at a mile and a half) and can make his mark back in handicap company.