A Leopardstown NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Leopardstown Nap - 14:55 - Back Waterford Whispers

No. 5 Waterford Whispers (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 123

Waterford Whispers stepped up on last season's debut effort to get off the mark in a Galway maiden hurdle on his reappearance in October and he then took a big leap forward to follow up in a good-quality novice at Fairyhouse four weeks ago, seemingly relishing the step up to two and a half miles.

Both of Waterford Whispers' wins have come with plenty of cut in the ground and he saw things out thoroughly to prevail at Faiyhouse last time, so the testing going at Leopardstown, placing the emphasis on stamina, is in his favour.

He is on a sharp upward curve and, after only three starts, has the potential to carry on improving for a while yet, so an opening handicap mark of 123 could prove to be lenient.

Leopardstown Next Best - 13:10 - Back Risk Belle

No. 2 Risk Belle (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 7 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

Risk Belle performed with credit in some competitive and valuable handicap hurdles in the spring, winning a decent prize at Fairyhouse, but she looked like an improved model when striking in Grade 3 company on her return four weeks ago.

Risk Belle was suited by the weights on her reappearance at Fairyhouse but it was still notable how readily she brushed her rivals aside after impressing with how strongly she travelled.

That performance at Fairyhouse suggests there could be more to come from Risk Belle, who doesn't turn five until New Year's Day, and she can cope with this stiffer test of stamina and take another step forward to land this more competitive Grade 3.