Kempton Racing Tips: Lion's Pride to roar on return

A Kempton Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Kempton Nap - 14:55 - Back Lion's Pride

No. 1 (4) Lion's Pride SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

Lion's Pride was unraced at two but he came a long way in a short space of time as a three-year-old and there could be more to come from this half-brother to Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami.

He ran a race of immense promise when runner-up on debut at Newcastle and he built on that positive impression to run out a smooth winner of an 11-furlong novice here, beating Middle Earth and The Goat who both went on to land valuable handicaps.

Lion's Pride then progressed again to finish a close-up third in listed company on his turf debut at Windsor, and he bounced back from the one underwhelming effort of his career so far at Newmarket when winning a mile-and-a-half listed race back here on his final start of the campaign.

He showed an excellent turn of foot and only had to be kept up to his work to beat Measured Time who subsequently won a couple of times in Dubai, including in Group 1 company. That was a very smart performance from Lion's Pride, underlining his effectiveness on the all-weather, and he has the pace to cope with this drop back in trip on his return to action.

Kempton Next Best - 16:05 - Back Al Barez

No. 2 (9) Al Barez SBK 16/5 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Tom Clover

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 85

Al Barez was only beaten a short-head and half a length in third on his reappearance at Kempton in February and he also shaped well at Wolverhampton a few weeks ago, for all he was only sixth.

Al Barez was unable to making a telling impact at Wolverhampton but he did well under the circumstances to be beaten less than three lengths, faring best of those held up off the pace in a finish dominated by prominent racers.

He remains lightly raced and with more to offer, while it's also worth noting that the second and third home at Wolverhampton have both won since.