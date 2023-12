A Kempton NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Kempton NAP - 14:30 - Back Boothill

No. 2 Boothill (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 158

The Desert Orchid Chase has been changed to a limited handicap this year in which last year's winner Editeur du Gite carries top weight but he faces a tougher task in a bid to win it again up against Harry Fry's high-class two-miler Boothill.

The winner of the Wayward Lad Novices' Chase on this card last year, the likeable Boothill landed a couple of hot handicaps at Ascot last month, the latter under 12-0.

He won the Hurst Park Handicap Chase there for the second year running last time, keeping on when left in front by Saint Segal's fall at the last, and a 3 lb rise for that success shouldn't be enough to prevent him from completing the hat-trick.

Kempton Next Best - 13:55 - Back Nickle Back

No. 3 Nickle Back (Ire) SBK 4/6 EXC 1.91 Trainer: Sarah Humphrey

Jockey: James Best

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Four runners for the Wayward Lad Novices' Chase but it looks a virtual match on ratings between Master Chewy and Nickle Back.

Preference is for the latter who has looked a real natural over fences this term for Sarah Humphrey, winning handicaps at Warwick and Stratford in the autumn.

He put up another smart effort last time when finding only the impressive Hermes Allen - runner-up in the Kauto Star here 24 hours earlier - too good in the Berkshire Novices' Chase at Newbury, jumping boldly in front until headed soon after the third last.

Dropping back to two miles here, Nickle Back will be hard to catch with a similar display.

Kempton Each Way - 15:40 - Back Gaye Legacy

No. 10 Gaye Legacy (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Tom Symonds

Jockey: Ben Poste

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 110

Kempton's card concludes with their biggest field of the day in the mares' handicap hurdle over three miles in which Gaye Legacy can go close despite being 2 lb 'wrong' at the weights.

A mare from a famous jumping family but still with few miles on the clock, she has progressed well in handicaps this season for Tom Symonds, winning a mares race at Market Rasen in November and running well in defeat in a novice contest at Aintree earlier this month.

Gaye Legacy came up against another progressive type in Kyntara last time after looking a danger two out and will be of interest again with her stamina fully proven at this trip.