A Kempton NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Kempton NAP - 17:30 - Back Arts of War

An expensive breeze-up purchase by Dubawi, Arts of War shaped well on her debut for Roger Varian in a novice at Newmarket in November when fourth behind very promising winner Love Dynasty and if she can build on the promise of that run, she'll take all the beating in this similar contest on her first try at a mile.

Although a beaten favourite since in another novice at Southwell later in November, Arts of War wasn't seen to best effect after being left poorly placed in a steadily-run race but she ran on to be nearest at the finish in third behind Kathmandu. She remains open to further improvement and can get off the mark at the third attempt.

Kempton Next Best - 20:00 - Back McLean House

This looks an open handicap but Andrew Balding's runner McLean House has a different profile to his rivals in that he's both lightly raced and progressive.

He also boasts an unbeaten record over Kempton's seven furlongs, having won on all three of his visits to the track last year. The most recent of those wins came in a handicap three weeks ago which he took in determined style, edging ahead in the last fifty yards to get the better of Soar Above by a neck with the reopposing Sandy Paradise back in fourth.

A 4 lb rise looks fair for that success and with claimer William Carver keeping the ride from last time, MacLean House can preserve his unbeaten track record.

Kempton Each Way - 18:00 - Back Vape

Vape's recent form figures might not be too encouraging but that should make John Flint's front-running sprinter an each-way price in this field.

He returns from a short break since his last run at Wolverhampton at the beginning of November when a creditable seventh to Ecclesiastical after a similar absence, showing a bit more than of late after being up with the pace as usual.

That was in blinkers but his usual headgear of cheekpieces is back on here. Now 5 lb lower than for his last win at Chepstow last May, Vape is potentially on a good mark and it's worth noting that he's been placed on all three of his previous visits to Kempton.