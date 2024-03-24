Tony Calvin Tips

Serial Winners

Daryl Carter Tips

Kevin Blake Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Huntingdon Racing Tips: Tap N Go Leo likely to improve

Horse racing at Huntingdon
The runners prepare to take a hurdle at Huntingdon

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Huntingdon on Monday.

  • A Huntingdon Nap and Next Best from Timeform

  • Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival

    • Huntingdon Nap - 15:05 - Back Tap N Go Leo

    Tap N Go Leo showed ability in bumpers, winning one of his two starts in that sphere, and he made a promising start over hurdles when third at Warwick in January, sticking to his task well in that two-mile-three-furlong event and shaping like a stayer.

    He then saw things out strongly when getting off the mark over an extended three miles and a furlong at Catterick a month later, appreciating the much longer trip as he forged five and a half lengths clear up the run-in.

    It's still early days in his career and he remains unexposed over staying trips so he can take another step forward to make a winning start in handicap company, with an opening BHA mark of 121 likely to prove lenient in time.

    Back Tap N Go Leo @ 11/82.38 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet here

    Huntingdon Next Best - 15:35 - Back Icaque de l'Isle

    Most of these have some sort of question to answer, including Icaque de l'Isle who has yet to win in Britain and was below his best at Exeter last time. However, it's probably worth overlooking that effort as it came in a good race for the grade (three of the first five home won their next start) and he was held up in a contest that was dominated by those who raced prominently.

    This isn't such a competitive affair and Icaque de l'Isle can run off a 3 lb lower mark in a lesser grade.

    Icaque de l'Isle won in France for his previous connections and has a couple of pieces of form for this yard, including a runner-up effort on his return this season, that suggest he's up to defying his current mark.

    Back Icaque de l'Isle @ 4/15.00 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet here

GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5

New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.

Huntingdon 25th Mar (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Monday 25 March, 3.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Calvic
Stumps Or Slips
Hector Jaguen
Family Business
Icaque De Lisle
King Of The Hill
Master Malcolm
Cloudy Wednesday
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/2 Sam can dig out a Monday victory at Huntingdon

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daily Racing Multiple Tips: Roach has the ammo for a Sunday Donny double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore: Champ can produce a big run at Limerick

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls: Denman relation my best chance of the day at Newbury

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams likes 200/1 and 10/1 bets at Cork

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin is sweet on 16/1 chance at Uttoxeter

More Horse Racing Tips