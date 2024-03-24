Huntingdon Racing Tips: Tap N Go Leo likely to improve

A Huntingdon Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Huntingdon Nap - 15:05 - Back Tap N Go Leo

No. 1 Tap N Go Leo (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.32 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 1lbs

OR: 121

Tap N Go Leo showed ability in bumpers, winning one of his two starts in that sphere, and he made a promising start over hurdles when third at Warwick in January, sticking to his task well in that two-mile-three-furlong event and shaping like a stayer.

He then saw things out strongly when getting off the mark over an extended three miles and a furlong at Catterick a month later, appreciating the much longer trip as he forged five and a half lengths clear up the run-in.

It's still early days in his career and he remains unexposed over staying trips so he can take another step forward to make a winning start in handicap company, with an opening BHA mark of 121 likely to prove lenient in time.

Back Tap N Go Leo @ 11/82.38 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet here

Huntingdon Next Best - 15:35 - Back Icaque de l'Isle

No. 1 Icaque De L'isle (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Richard Bandey

Jockey: Harry Bannister

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 105

Most of these have some sort of question to answer, including Icaque de l'Isle who has yet to win in Britain and was below his best at Exeter last time. However, it's probably worth overlooking that effort as it came in a good race for the grade (three of the first five home won their next start) and he was held up in a contest that was dominated by those who raced prominently.

This isn't such a competitive affair and Icaque de l'Isle can run off a 3 lb lower mark in a lesser grade.

Icaque de l'Isle won in France for his previous connections and has a couple of pieces of form for this yard, including a runner-up effort on his return this season, that suggest he's up to defying his current mark.