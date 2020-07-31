To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newmarket and Hamilton on Saturday

Racing at Newmarket
Timeform provide three bets in the UK on Saturday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Newmarket and Hamilton on Saturday...

"...will go on improving and is very much of interest..."

Timeform on Baashir

Back
Baashir - 14:40 Newmarket

Baashir showed plenty of ability when runner-up in a slightly muddling race at Haydock on debut, and he confirmed the promise of that effort when going one better in good style at Salisbury last time, looking very straightforward in running out an all-the-way winner, having plenty in hand at the line. He will go on improving and is very much of interest now switched to handicaps.

Lay
Flood Defence - 19:15 Hamilton

Flood Defence took advantage of a drop in the weights to land the odds at Musselburgh in June, and she followed that up under a penalty at the same venue last time. She is in good form at present but is now 10 lb higher than she was on her return to racing and she looks vulnerable from that sort of mark, so the percentage call is to take her on as she bids for the hat-trick.

Smart Stat
Danilova - 12:20 Newmarket

2 - Charlie Appleby's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Bred in the purple, Danilova emerged the best of the newcomers on her debut over this course and distance last time, despite being her stable's third string. She was ultimately no threat for fellow Charlie Appleby-trained Wedding Dance on that occasion, but she was conceding experience to her stablemate, and with that run now under her belt, she is taken to show the improvement required to open her account.

