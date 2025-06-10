Horse Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with four to back on Wednesday at up to 4/1

Progressive type can get back on the up

Cowell has the X Factor at Yarmouth

Crack amateur to make experience count at Hamilton

Godolphin filly to strike on handicap debut

There's plenty of racing on offer on Wednesday and I fancy a few selections across the four cards that take place in Britain.

We'll kick off at Lingfield, where I'm expecting the previously progressive Sportingsilvermine to get back on track following his blip at Newmarket last time.

This four-year-old has been an improved performer since joining the James Owen stable from Ireland, winning his first two starts for the yard before running a sound race when second in an apprentice event at Chester on his penultimate outing.

His last effort is easily forgiven as he didn't appear to get home upped to 1m 6f in a Sunday Series handicap at HQ and the drop back to 1m 4f around the tight Lingfield turns should play much more to his strengths.

Recommended Bet Back Sportingsilvermine in the 15:00 Lingfield SBK 5/4

Over at Yarmouth, Speed Of Maajid makes his handicap debut for Robert Cowell and this one hails from a family that the trainer has had plenty of success with in the past.

The son of Mayson didn't cut much ice when debuting in a strong Goodwood maiden last season, but was much improved when finishing second in a four-runner novice at Chepstow on his only other 2024 start.



At the time, that race didn't look a strong one, but the winner (who was a stablemate of the selection) has since finished runner-up in the 3-Y-O Dash at Epsom, while the third Frankies Dream has won a hatful of handicaps since.

There's absolutely nothing wrong with the form when you bear the exploits of those two in mind and I think it's worth giving Speed Of Maajid a pass for his return run last month, when he shaped as if lacking peak fitness.

Based on a literal reading of that Chepstow race, he could be lobbed in off a mark of just 62 for this handicap bow.

Recommended Bet Back Speed Of Maajid in the 16:15 Yarmouth SBK 4/1

Amateur riders' races aren't usually my preferred betting medium of choice, but Ignac Lamar looks a standout in the opening 6f handicap at Hamilton.

Jim Goldie's sprinter is probably better on the all-weather than turf nowadays, but that means he has a lower grass mark to exploit, and he did just that when winning over this C&D last time.

That was a relatively weak affair, but this one certainly looks no stronger and a 4lb rise for that win shouldn't hinder the selection too much.

The real icing on the cake, though, is the booking of crack amateur Simon Walker, who holds a significant experience edge on every other jockey in the race and that can make a big difference in these sprint contests.

Recommended Bet Back Ignac Lamar in the 18:30 Hamilton SBK 9/5

We round off our quartet of Wednesday selections with a Saeed bin Suroor handicap debutante in this 1m contest at Kempton.

Dubai Beach has a similar profile to many from this stable in that she's now a four-year-old but hasn't made it to the track very often in her career to date.

However, she's shown enough in her three starts to think she's up to winning races and an opening mark of 70 hardly looks punitive considering she finished second to Santorini Star over this C&D last November.

That one has won three times since and now has a BHA mark of 94, which brings Dubai Beach's opening perch of 70 into even sharper focus.

The selection's run in April can be forgiven, as it came over an inadequate 6f and she didn't really settle well enough to see her race out anyway. She sports a first-time hood here, which should allow her to race more kindly, and the step back up to 1m can only be of benefit provided she drops her head in the early stages.