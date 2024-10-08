Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday include 20/1 Southwell tip

Experienced Another Choice isn't one to discount at Galway

Rural Link can bounce back under Patrick Mullins

Consistent Shah is the one to beat at Southwell

Heart Of The City makes each-way appeal in first-time tongue-tie

The Matthew Smith-trained Another Choice has been running consistently well this year, beating now 145-rated Duffle coat at Downpatrick in April, before finishing a respectable fifth in a Grade Three at the track when sent off at 50/151.00, and finishing fourth in a competitive handicap in unsuited ground when last seen.

Jockey James Smith, who claims 7lb, is in a rich vein of form currently, performing at a 29 percent strike-rate in recent weeks, and he can guide Another Choice to another victory in this four-runner affair.

The seven-year-old has run well at the track previously, including when seventh here in August, travelling well for a long way before weakening in the closing stages due to the softer going. The better ground expected here will suit, and he can use his experience against chasing debutant Buddy One.

Although it's expected he'll have plenty to find with Buddy One on form, he has the benefit of having had five outings over fences already, which could prove to be all-important. He can put in another good performance, and can be competitive at odds of 5/16.00.

Recommended Bet Back Another Choice in 15:45 Galway SBK 5/1

Last seen running out when 15/82.88 favourite at the Listowel Harvest Festival, Rural Link makes his reappearance still seeking a first career success for Jim Bolger. He hung right at Listowel, making hard work for his jockey Patrick Mullins, who retains the ride, therefore this switch to a right-handed track should suit and he appears to be a gelding who is learning with experience.

He was a respectable fifth at odds of 66/167.00 in a Punchestown bumper in April on his second start, following a fifth at Leopardstown, and looked likely to be competitive in the finish before veering to his right and unshipping his jockey. On the basis of that effort, he is worth sticking with for the time being, as the best should be yet to come from the four-year-old.

The yard has a 23 percent strike-rate with their runners in this code at the track, whilst the rider has an all-time 43 percent win-rate aboard the stable's horses, which are further positives, and if able to settle better and race more professionally, Rural Link could prove tough to beat.

Recommended Bet Back Rural Link in 17:20 Galway SBK 2/1

The George Boughey-trained Shah has already shown a high level of form in three starts, chasing home subsequent Group Three Solario Stakes runner-up Matauri Bay on debut at Leicester, before finishing second to Angelo Buonarroti in the Convivial at York.

He was beaten by exciting Dubawi colt Windlord, who had previously finished three-quarters-of-a-length behind Anno Domini at Sandown, and subsequently landed third in the Group Two Beresford Stakes, in his first run on ground softer than good to firm over a mile when last seen, and drops back down to 7f here.

Despite being yet to run on an all-weather surface, there is enough evidence in his pedigree to suggest it will be suitable, as many of his relatives have useful form in similar conditions. His sire Sea The Stars has a 40 percent winners-to-runners strike-rate on the all-weather, too, suggesting the switch to this surface shouldn't pose an issue.

Jonquil is likely to pose the biggest threat but needs to bounce back following a disappointing effort at Doncaster, and Shah should be good enough to give him plenty to think about if he can return to form, regardless. In the hands of Billy Loughnane, Shah makes the most appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Shah in 18:30 Southwell SBK 11/8

Night Of Thunder filly Heart Of The City, who fetched 265,000gns as a yearling, made a promising start to her career when three-quarters-of-a-length second to Tareefa on debut at Newmarket, when sent off at odds of 7/18.00. She shaped as though she could show plenty of further progression in her following starts, but has been unable to show any improvement in three subsequent outings.

Her most recent outing was too bad to be true, and something may not have been right with her that day. She didn't run her race, and is now equipped with a first-time tongue-tie which could allow her to show some improvement and return to the level she reached on debut.

At enticing odds, she is worth siding with each-way given she has shown ability and a mark of 74 appears workable enough. There should be more to come from this filly, who could outrun her odds on her return to an all-weather surface.