Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Friday including 7/1 Musselburgh tip

Handicap debutante Rose Of New Jersey can surprise her rivals

Media Shooter is overlooked at Musselburgh

Dashing Dick to follow up at Newmarket

I Love Paris can break her maiden

Advertise filly Rose Of New Jersey makes her handicap debut from an opening mark of 62 on her fourth career start. Things haven't gone her way in three starts to date, but she has shown promise. On debut, she was slowly away on soft ground, but was sent off at odds of 11/26.50 and perhaps more was expected from her on her first outing.

On better ground at Nottingham, she was towards the rear of the field before trying to make her move among horses, bumped and hampered but staying on for seventh in the end. The sounder surface on that occasion appeared to suit, and her sire's progeny tend to be most effective on good ground, which bodes well for her chances on her return to drier conditions here.

Her last run at Ripon was her best performance to date, when fourth to Mission Command who was a subsequent eighth when upped in class in a Goodwood handicap. She shaped as though a step back up in trip would suit, doing her best work late on over the 5f trip.

Untried over this 7f distance, there is enough in her pedigree and her profile to suggest it will suit, and she is an intriguing contender in this field.

With the Gemma Tutty yard in good form, performing at a 25 percent win-rate in recent weeks, and with jockey Connor Beasley reuniting with the filly, Rose Of New Jersey could prove worth siding with in this contest. She's unexposed and the best may be yet to come from her.

Recommended Bet Back Rose Of New Jersey E/W in 14:10 Thirsk SBK 13/2

Karl Burke-trained Media Shooter steps up in trip, sporting first-time cheekpieces as he attempts to return to form.

He finished seventh at Chester when last seen, but can be forgiven for the disappointing effort as he was never really in a position to challenge coming around the tight bend, which is often the case there. He had previously finished fourth in a competitive York handicap in June, when sent off at odds of 66/167.00, coming from the rear of the field when making up plenty of ground.

The son of Advertise is now 1lb lower than his last winning mark when victorious at Kempton in March. He beat Mashadi on that occasion, who subsequently finished fifth when upped in class, and was sent off at 15/28.50 in the three-year-old "Dash" at Epsom. Jungle Mac, a gelding who has performed consistently well since, bar his most recent effort at Goodwood, was in third, and he won well at Newmarket's July Course last month.

There's enough in his recent form to suggest that Media Shooter can return to winning ways from a mark of 80, and he was in exceptional form at this time of year during his juvenile campaign.

The three-year-old gelding finished sixth in a valuable juvenile contest at York's Ebor Festival last summer when deemed a 40/141.00 chance, finishing only half-a-length behind now 100-rated Pilgrim, the Palace Of Holyrood House Stakes winner at Royal Ascot, when on level weights.

Whilst he has to take a significant step forward here to return to that level again, he could prove to be worth sticking with, and the yard's 45 percent strike-rate with his runners at Musselburgh this term further enhances his claims. At odds of 7/18.00, he represents value.

Recommended Bet Back Media Shooter E/W in 15:50 Musselburgh SBK 7/1

Six-year-old gelding Dashing Dick was impressive when a three-and-a-half-length winner over course-and-distance at odds of 9/110.00 at the track last month.

The form of the race is working out well, with second-placed Waleefy winning since and given an 8lb rise up to a mark of 87, and third-placed The Ridler only narrowly beaten on his reappearance. War Bride, in fourth, has also finished second since, whilst sixth-placed Faro De San Juan has subsequently won.

William Stone's charge was given a 7lb rise for his success, and he's now on a career-high mark of 80. He has run well from a similar mark in the past however, and he remains the one to beat in this field, capable of following up to land successive wins at the track. The son of Cable Bay is seeking his fifth career victory, partnered by Jack Mitchell, and may be worth siding with in this ten runner field.

Recommended Bet Back Dashing Dick in 19:10 Newmarket SBK 7/2

The Ed Walker-trained I Love Paris makes her ninth career start as she bids for a first win to break her maiden tag.

She had shown promise as a juvenile, placing third to a subsequent Group Two fourth, and Group Three third, in Hard To Resist on debut at this track, with now 95-rated Seaward, the Cheshire Oaks third, half-a-length behind in fourth. She went on to finish third to Beautiful Love in a mile novice contest at Newmarket, and shaped as though it wouldn't be long before she was recording her first career success.

Things haven't gone her way this season, but she was unfortunate when denied on the line at Newbury on her most recent outing when attempting to make all at 7/24.50. She was then due to run at Sandown at the end of July but was withdrawn having refused to leave the parade ring.

It may prove worth sticking with her however, as she has enough class to lay down a marker from a mark of 74. She is equipped with cheekpieces once again, which appeared to spark improvement when tried for the first time when last seen.

Tom Marquand returns aboard the three-year-old filly, a jockey in exceptional form currently with seven wins from his last eleven rides. He is a positive jockey booking and could guide I Love Paris to a first success at odds of 4/15.00.