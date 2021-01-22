Horse Racing Tips: Best bets and ambassador insight this weekend

Paul Nicholls: Politologue is very much the one to beat this weekend

Paul Nicholls sends out 11 horses this weekend, including Welsh National third, Yala Enki, as well as the eagerly anticipated Politologue in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

He says: "Politologue has been in seriously good shape since his brilliant success in the Tingle Creek at Sandown and has thrived since we changed his training routine just over a year ago. I'd say he is as well as I've ever had him."

Paul Nicholls Best Chance: 15:35, Ascot - Politologue

Olly Murphy: Brewin'upastorm has a great chance at Taunton

Olly Murphy has six runners across this Saturday's cards at Ascot, Taunton and Haydock Park. The Betfair Ambassador gives his thoughts on their chances.

He says: "He's won around the track before and hopefully the ground won't be too testing. He's got to give a lot of weight away but he is the class horse in the field."

Saturday Racing Tips: Murphy's IK Brunel has better chance than odds suggest

Tony Calvin takes a close look at the Saturday racing on ITV and picks one of Olly's as one of his three bets of the day.

Tony says: "He travelled well up to the third-last over 3m at Newbury last time, and I think a mark of 136 is very fair judged on his (soft ground) Musselburgh win last February."

Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Timeform pick their best three bets from the Saturday card at Ascot and highlight one in the opener.

They say: "He is an exciting recruit to the hurdling discipline and should have all the tools to make a cracking juvenile in this sphere."

Clarence House Chase: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to the Clarence House Chase at Ascot on Saturday at 15:35, and pick out their 1-2-3, and there's good news for Paul Nicholls.

They say: "Politologue will take plenty of stopping if in anything like the same form as when landing a second Tingle Creek last month. With doubts about the current form of Defi du Seuil the obvious threat is King George runner-up Waiting Patiently, who showed he has the speed for 2m when third in last season's Tingle Creek."

Gordon Elliott: Some fine chances among my dozen Saturday runners at Navan

Finally, we're off to Ireland as Gordon Elliott sends 12 runners to Navan on Saturday and the Betfair Ambassador is very hopeful that some of those dozen will play leading roles.

He says: "Over the last few weeks he has been showing me that he is ready to start off and this looked an ideal place for him to start out for the season. I'm expecting a good run from him."