Olly Murphy: Brewin'upastorm has a great chance at Taunton

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy
Olly has six runners on Saturday

Olly Murphy has six runners across this Saturday's cards at Ascot, Taunton and Haydock Park. The Betfair Ambassador gives his thoughts on their chances...

"He’s won around the track before and hopefully the ground won’t be too testing. He’s got to give a lot of weight away but he is the class horse in the field."

14:45 – Brewin’upastorm

Ascot

Making his hurdles debut

12:40 - Hooroo

Hooroo has schooled fine since coming to me from Karl Burke. He has a bit to find on flat ratings with a few of these but he seems to enjoy his jumping and he will improve on whatever he does.

Concerned by the soft ground

13:50 - I K Brunel

I K Brunel drops back in trip which I think will suit him, but it looks a very competitive handicap and I'd be very worried about the soft ground because I think he is a better horse on a better surface.

Taunton

Tumbled down the weights and needs to improve

13:05 - St Lawrence Gap

St Lawrence Gap has been very disappointing to date. He's tumbled down the weights and is running in a 0-100 for the first time. I think he'll have an each-way chance if he's able to put his best foot forward.

The class horse in the field

14:45 - Brewin'upastorm

Brewin'upastorm reverts back to hurdles after some disappointing runs in good company over fences. Hopefully, he will gain a bit of confidence back over timber and the trip should suit. He's won around the track before and hopefully the ground won't be too testing. He's got to give a lot of weight away but he is the class horse in the field.

He won't mind the ground

15:25 - Follow That

Follow That ran creditably in a couple of bumpers but hasn't fired over hurdles so far. He has his first run in a handicap and although he lacks the experience, he'll handle the soft ground well and should run respectable.

Haydock

Conditions should suit him

16:20 - Fearless

Fearless was running very well before unseating at the second last at Ayr on his last start. This is his first run in a handicap and I think he'll handle conditions well, looking to have an each-way chance under our conditional Fergus Gregory, who takes 3lbs off his back.

