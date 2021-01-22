Olly Murphy: Brewin'upastorm has a great chance at Taunton

Ascot

Making his hurdles debut

12:40 - Hooroo

Hooroo has schooled fine since coming to me from Karl Burke. He has a bit to find on flat ratings with a few of these but he seems to enjoy his jumping and he will improve on whatever he does.

Concerned by the soft ground

13:50 - I K Brunel

I K Brunel drops back in trip which I think will suit him, but it looks a very competitive handicap and I'd be very worried about the soft ground because I think he is a better horse on a better surface.

Taunton

Tumbled down the weights and needs to improve

13:05 - St Lawrence Gap

St Lawrence Gap has been very disappointing to date. He's tumbled down the weights and is running in a 0-100 for the first time. I think he'll have an each-way chance if he's able to put his best foot forward.

The class horse in the field

14:45 - Brewin'upastorm

Brewin'upastorm reverts back to hurdles after some disappointing runs in good company over fences. Hopefully, he will gain a bit of confidence back over timber and the trip should suit. He's won around the track before and hopefully the ground won't be too testing. He's got to give a lot of weight away but he is the class horse in the field.

No. 1 Brewin'upastorm (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 148

He won't mind the ground

15:25 - Follow That

Follow That ran creditably in a couple of bumpers but hasn't fired over hurdles so far. He has his first run in a handicap and although he lacks the experience, he'll handle the soft ground well and should run respectable.

Haydock

Conditions should suit him

16:20 - Fearless

Fearless was running very well before unseating at the second last at Ayr on his last start. This is his first run in a handicap and I think he'll handle conditions well, looking to have an each-way chance under our conditional Fergus Gregory, who takes 3lbs off his back.