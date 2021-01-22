- Trainer: Olly Murphy
- Jockey: Aidan Coleman
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 12lbs
- OR: 148
Olly Murphy: Brewin'upastorm has a great chance at Taunton
Olly Murphy has six runners across this Saturday's cards at Ascot, Taunton and Haydock Park. The Betfair Ambassador gives his thoughts on their chances...
Ascot
Making his hurdles debut
Hooroo has schooled fine since coming to me from Karl Burke. He has a bit to find on flat ratings with a few of these but he seems to enjoy his jumping and he will improve on whatever he does.
Concerned by the soft ground
I K Brunel drops back in trip which I think will suit him, but it looks a very competitive handicap and I'd be very worried about the soft ground because I think he is a better horse on a better surface.
Taunton
Tumbled down the weights and needs to improve
St Lawrence Gap has been very disappointing to date. He's tumbled down the weights and is running in a 0-100 for the first time. I think he'll have an each-way chance if he's able to put his best foot forward.
The class horse in the field
Brewin'upastorm reverts back to hurdles after some disappointing runs in good company over fences. Hopefully, he will gain a bit of confidence back over timber and the trip should suit. He's won around the track before and hopefully the ground won't be too testing. He's got to give a lot of weight away but he is the class horse in the field.
He won't mind the ground
Follow That ran creditably in a couple of bumpers but hasn't fired over hurdles so far. He has his first run in a handicap and although he lacks the experience, he'll handle the soft ground well and should run respectable.
Haydock
Conditions should suit him
Fearless was running very well before unseating at the second last at Ayr on his last start. This is his first run in a handicap and I think he'll handle conditions well, looking to have an each-way chance under our conditional Fergus Gregory, who takes 3lbs off his back.