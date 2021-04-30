Horse Racing Tips: Best bets and ambassador insight on 2000 Guineas day

Ryan Moore: Disappointed if Wembley doesn't come close to scoring in 2000 Guineas

The first Classic of the season is upon us and Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has a big chance of landing the prize as he talks us through his 2000 Guineas day rides.

Ryan says: "Wembley has a lot that you look for in a Guineas winner. He may have only won a maiden but with better luck he could have been coming in here with at least one Group 1 success to his name, maybe two, and everything about the horse tells you he has the quality to win a race like this; he has the experience and the step up to a mile for the first time is sure to suit him.

"The quicker ground here is not expected to be a problem either, and a midfield draw in eight could have been worse. You will need luck in a big field like this but, with a fair passage, I'd be disappointed if I am not there or thereabouts at the business end on this Galileo colt."

No. 15 (8) Wembley (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Joseph O'Brien: Thunder Moon should be worth the wait in 2000 Guineas

Betfair ambassador Joseph O'Brien sends a trio of runners to Punchestown on Saturday, whilst keep an eye on Thunder Moon, who makes the long journey to Newmarket.

Joseph says: "Thunder Moon worked well at Tipperary last week and we think we have him where he needs to be. The quick ground will very much suit him and his previous experience on the Rowley Mile will stand to him. He should stay the mile trip and he is drawn in amongst most of the fancied horses, so hopefully he proves to be in the right part of the track. We're excited, these are the races we all do the job to try and win. Hopefully he gets a clean run and shows us what he can do."

No. 13 (10) Thunder Moon (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Tony Calvin's Tips: Wembley rivals to pay the penalty in 2000 Guineas

There's a cracking day of racing on ITV on Saturday, including the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, and our resident tipster Tony Calvin has a trio of bets to consider.

Tony says: "I'd have loved to have found an outsider on which to take a wild swing - Ryan Moore in his Betfair column believes that horse could be Poetic Flare, though he has really shortened into 14s in the last 24 hours now, so he is hardly a wise-guy rag having been as big as 22s not long ago - but I decided Wembley at 5.69/2 or bigger looks very fair and the best win bet in the race, if not exactly maximum-stakes unloading material."

Guineas Tips: Kevin Blake fancies Moon to shine at Newmarket

Kevin Blake recommends one to back in the 2000 Guineas as well as another play at Newmarket that could interest punters.

Kevin says: "In truth, there probably isn't much between Wembley and Thunder Moon on their best days. Both have what is likely to be a favoured middle draw, but Wembley's tendency to be a shade slow to start might see him get a little bit further back than ideal. Thunder Moon is also likely to have traffic in front of him, but he showed a rare brand of push-button acceleration in the National Stakes that will be a major asset in taking gaps when they appear. The likely quick ground will also perhaps be more so in Thunder Moon's favour, who has long promised to relish such a surface."

2000 Guineas: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

And finally, if you're looking for a pointer on every runner in this year's first Classic of the season, then look no further than Timeform's runner-by-runner guide to the 2000 Guineas.

On the very well fancied Wembley they say:

"Gained his only win in a maiden at Roscommon last year but much his best efforts when runner-up to Thunder Moon in the National Stakes and St Mark's Basilica in the Dewhurst. Another leading contender on form and sure to stay at least this far."

Wembley isn't the horse that Timeform expects to score however, they're with Kevin Blake on this one and fancy Thunder Moon to get his nose in front.