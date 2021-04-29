2000 Guineas: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

2000 Guineas

15:40 Newmarket, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Albadri (Jane Chapple-Hyam/ Hollie Doyle)

Highly tried last season after making a winning debut at 100/1 in a maiden at Windsor. He found his level again when winning a handicap at Southwell in January but has struggled in better company since and looks well out of his depth here.

2. Battleground (Aidan O'Brien/ Frankie Dettori)

Won the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood last summer. He had to miss the National Stakes when coughing but improved again when a never-nearer three lengths second to Fire At Will in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Keeneland. He looks the type to improve this year.

3. Chindit (Richard Hannon/ Pat Dobbs)

Completed a hat-trick last year when successful in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster. He's best forgiven his only defeat in the Dewhurst Stakes and returned to his best to win the Greenham Stakes at Newbury on his reappearance. Each-way claims with the extra furlong set to suit.

4. Devilwala (Ralph Beckett/ Rossa Ryan)

Highly tried since winning on his debut at Haydock last year. He seemed to excel himself when fourth at 100/1 to St Mark's Basilica in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket after making the running but possibly stretched by the trip when filling the same position in the Craven Stakes last time.

5. Legion of Honour (Roger Varian/ David Egan)

Off five months after a promising debut when winning a minor event at Newcastle last November in good style. He progressed a good deal more when beaten half a length by Megallan in a listed race there on his reappearance. Will go on improving but set a stiff task here.

6. Lucky Vega (Jessica Harrington/ Shane Foley)

A sprinter on looks and all his best efforts last season were at 6f, winning the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh and beaten half a length by Supremacy in the Middle Park Stakes. He met trouble when fifth in the National Stakes at the Curragh over 7f but not sure to stay this far

7. Master of The Seas (Charlie Appleby/ William Buick)

Won his first two starts at Newmarket last summer, including the Superlative Stakes on the July Course, before beaten around two lengths in fourth by Thunder Moon in the National Stakes. He resumed his progress in a first-time hood when winning the Craven Stakes here last time but more needed again. The choice of William Buick.

8. Mutasaabeq (Charlie Hills/ Jim Crowley)

Son of the 1000 Guineas winner Ghanaati and has made an excellent impression in winning both his starts in 7f minor events at Newmarket, supplemented for this having stormed clear to win by six lengths at the Craven meeting. Exciting prospect but this could come a bit too soon.

9. Mystery Smiles (Andrew Balding/ Silvestre de Sousa)

Won his first two starts at Chester and Windsor last summer before finishing third in the Gimcrack Stakes at York and Sirenia Stakes at Kempton. He ran his best race when third again to Master of The Seas in the Craven Stakes here last time but has plenty to find up in grade.

10. Naval Crown (Charlie Appleby/ Adam Kirby)

Useful last year but has shown some improvement on his last couple of starts, beating odds-on stablemate Master of The Seas in a listed race at Meydan before a neck second to Tactical in the Free Handicap at Newmarket. Usually leads but hard to see him being involved in the finish.

11. One Ruler (Charlie Appleby/ James Doyle)

Won twice last season, travelling strongly when beating Van Gogh by a length and three quarters in the Autumn Stakes over this C&D, then beaten three quarters of a length by Mac Swiney in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster. Was well backed for this after reports of good work on the gallops and his odds shortened further after stablemate Master of The Seas won the Craven.

12. Poetic Flare (Jim Bolger/ Kevin Manning)

Had excuses for his only defeat to date in the Dewhurst Stakes. He won the Killavullan Stakes at Leopardstown a week later and put up another smart effort in the listed 2000 Guineas Trial there on his return. He'll stay 1m and is capable of better still, though has more to find than some.

13. Thunder Moon (Joseph O'Brien/ Declan McDonogh)

Overcame trouble in running with an impressive turn of foot to beat Wembley by a length and a half in the National Stakes at the Curragh after winning a maiden over the same C&D on his debut. He couldn't sustain his effort when third to St Mark's Basilica in the Dewhurst Stakes which panned out differently, but will stay 1m and is another leading contender.

14. Van Gogh (Aidan O'Brien/ Seamie Heffernan)

Maiden winner at the Curragh and runner-up three times in pattern company, including to One Ruler in the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket, before winning the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud on heavy ground on his final start. Will probably need more of a test than this.

15. Wembley (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Gained his only win in a maiden at Roscommon last year but much his best efforts when runner-up to Thunder Moon in the National Stakes and St Mark's Basilica in the Dewhurst. Another leading contender on form and sure to stay at least this far.