Hexham Racing Tips: Paddy The Horse can enhance course record

Horse racing at Hexham
There's jumps racing at Hexham on Friday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Hexham on Friday.

    • Hexham Nap - 17:05 - Back Paddy The Horse

    Paddy The Horse has two wins and two placed efforts from four starts at Hexham so is clearly well suited by the undulating track.

    The second of those two wins came in handicap company - at this distance - and was from a 7 lb higher mark than the one he races off here.

    He's largely been disappointing since that win 16 months ago, but he's been chasing for most of that time and he offered some encouragement over hurdles at Newcastle last month, moving well for a long way before finishing third. He's on a good mark if putting it all together and the return to this track is in his favour.

    Hexham Next Best - 14:50 - Back Walk My Way

    Walk My Way didn't offer much in novice and maiden hurdles but she shaped with some encouragement from out of the weights when sixth on her handicap debut at Wetherby last month.

    Walk My Way was beaten less than ten lengths at Wetherby and that form has worked out well with the runner-up and fifth both winning next time out.

    That 0-100 handicap was a better race than the one Walk My Way tackles here so this unexposed mare is interesting now able to run off a 6 lb lower mark. The good form of Micky Hammond, who has had four winners from his last seven runners, is also in her favour.

Hexham 22nd Mar (2m Hcap Hrd)

Friday 22 March, 5.05pm

