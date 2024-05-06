Tony Calvin Tips

Serial Winners

Daryl Carter Tips

Kevin Blake Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Hereford Racing Tips: Sanitiser can show rivals a clean set of heels

Horse racing at Hereford
There's an evening card at Hereford on Tuesday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Hereford on Tuesday.

  • A Hereford Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Hereford Nap - 18:00 - Back Sanitiser

    Sanitiser was a useful sort at his best on the Flat and, while he's not been at that level over jumps, he's offered encouragement on both starts over hurdles since joining Gary Moore.

    Sanitiser caught the eye when fourth on his penultimate start at Kempton in November, doing best of those held up, and he then shaped well to finish third in what looked a strong race for the grade on his return at the same venue a couple of weeks ago.

    Sanitiser looked a big player when making smooth headway and jumping the second last in a share of the lead, but he had to settle for minor honours, leaving the impression that the run might have been needed on his first start for five months. He should be sharper for that and looks well treated off the same mark.

    Back Sanitiser @ 2/13.00 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet here

    Hereford Next Best - 20:30 - Back Iorens

    Irish point winner Iorens went the wrong way after making an encouraging start over hurdles and she also disappointed on her first couple of outings over fences.

    However, she proved a lot more competitive at Huntingdon last time, shaping better than the distance beaten might suggest when nine and a half lengths behind the reopposing Ferrybridge.

    Iorens made steady headway from the third last and was looking a threat until landing awkwardly two out and losing significant momentum. That cost Iorens her chance but it was a more encouraging display and she can reverse form with the winner on 4 lb better terms.

    Back Iorens @ 2/13.00 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet here

GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5

New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.

Hereford 7th May (2m Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Tuesday 7 May, 8.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ferrybridge
Iorens
Jet Of Dreams
Ardmayle
Famoso
Henri Le Bon
Von Hallers
Whyzzat
Invincible Wish
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: 10/3 Hereford NAP can strike for Brookhouse and Hughes

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Epsom Derby & Oaks: New Derby favourite after City Of Troy flops in Guineas

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Port to break hurdling duck at Down Royal

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Back a Bath and Beverley Bank Holiday double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's 1,000 Guineas Verdict: Elmalka can outrun her 25-1 odds

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ryan Moore: A lot going for Ylang Ylang ahead of 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket

More Horse Racing Tips