Hereford Racing Tips: Sanitiser can show rivals a clean set of heels

A Hereford Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Hereford Nap - 18:00 - Back Sanitiser

No. 4 Sanitiser SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Gary & Josh Moore

Jockey: Caoilin Quinn

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 94

Sanitiser was a useful sort at his best on the Flat and, while he's not been at that level over jumps, he's offered encouragement on both starts over hurdles since joining Gary Moore.

Sanitiser caught the eye when fourth on his penultimate start at Kempton in November, doing best of those held up, and he then shaped well to finish third in what looked a strong race for the grade on his return at the same venue a couple of weeks ago.

Sanitiser looked a big player when making smooth headway and jumping the second last in a share of the lead, but he had to settle for minor honours, leaving the impression that the run might have been needed on his first start for five months. He should be sharper for that and looks well treated off the same mark.

Hereford Next Best - 20:30 - Back Iorens

No. 5 Iorens (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Fergus Gillard

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 91

Irish point winner Iorens went the wrong way after making an encouraging start over hurdles and she also disappointed on her first couple of outings over fences.

However, she proved a lot more competitive at Huntingdon last time, shaping better than the distance beaten might suggest when nine and a half lengths behind the reopposing Ferrybridge.

Iorens made steady headway from the third last and was looking a threat until landing awkwardly two out and losing significant momentum. That cost Iorens her chance but it was a more encouraging display and she can reverse form with the winner on 4 lb better terms.