Haydock Racing Tips: Improving Kilta can strike again

Jumps racing at Haydock
The pick of the jumps action on Wednesday is at Haydock

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Haydock on Wednesday.

  • A Haydock Nap and Next Best from Timeform

  • Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival

    • Haydock Nap - 16:25 - Back Kilta

    Kilta took a step forward on his previous efforts over hurdles when getting off the mark on his handicap debut at Southwell earlier this month, really taking the eye with how powerfully he travelled.

    Kilta was produced to lead at the last and he readily quickened clear, scoring with more in hand than the three-and-a-half-length margin might suggest.

    He didn't look short of speed given how he moved through that two-miler, but Kilta is bred to stay well and should have no issue coping with this three-furlong longer trip. He has an 8 lb higher mark to deal with here but the style of his recent success suggests he's started off in handicaps from a lenient mark and he can stay ahead of the assessor for a while.

    Back Kilta @ 11/82.38 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet here

    Haydock Next Best - 17:00 - Back President Scottie

    President Scottie was a fortunate winner at Ayr last month as he was a length down and looking held until the leader came down at the final flight.

    He may have been coming off second best but he was in the process of running a good race and ended up passing the post 25 lengths clear to get off the mark over hurdles.

    The stoutly-bred President Scottie steps up in trip here which could unlock further improvement and an opening BHA mark of 117 could prove lenient for this lightly raced sort on his handicap debut.

    Back President Scottie @ 10/34.33 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet now

