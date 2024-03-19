Haydock Racing Tips: Improving Kilta can strike again

A Haydock Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Haydock Nap - 16:25 - Back Kilta

No. 6 Kilta (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Sam England

Jockey: Jonathan England

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 107

Kilta took a step forward on his previous efforts over hurdles when getting off the mark on his handicap debut at Southwell earlier this month, really taking the eye with how powerfully he travelled.

Kilta was produced to lead at the last and he readily quickened clear, scoring with more in hand than the three-and-a-half-length margin might suggest.

He didn't look short of speed given how he moved through that two-miler, but Kilta is bred to stay well and should have no issue coping with this three-furlong longer trip. He has an 8 lb higher mark to deal with here but the style of his recent success suggests he's started off in handicaps from a lenient mark and he can stay ahead of the assessor for a while.

Haydock Next Best - 17:00 - Back President Scottie

No. 4 President Scottie (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Danny McMenamin

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 117

President Scottie was a fortunate winner at Ayr last month as he was a length down and looking held until the leader came down at the final flight.

He may have been coming off second best but he was in the process of running a good race and ended up passing the post 25 lengths clear to get off the mark over hurdles.

The stoutly-bred President Scottie steps up in trip here which could unlock further improvement and an opening BHA mark of 117 could prove lenient for this lightly raced sort on his handicap debut.