- Trainer: Sam England
- Jockey: Jonathan England
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 2lbs
- OR: 107
Haydock Racing Tips: Improving Kilta can strike again
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Haydock on Wednesday.
- Trainer: Nicky Richards
- Jockey: Danny McMenamin
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 11lbs
- OR: 117
Haydock Nap - 16:25 - Back Kilta
Kilta took a step forward on his previous efforts over hurdles when getting off the mark on his handicap debut at Southwell earlier this month, really taking the eye with how powerfully he travelled.
Kilta was produced to lead at the last and he readily quickened clear, scoring with more in hand than the three-and-a-half-length margin might suggest.
He didn't look short of speed given how he moved through that two-miler, but Kilta is bred to stay well and should have no issue coping with this three-furlong longer trip. He has an 8 lb higher mark to deal with here but the style of his recent success suggests he's started off in handicaps from a lenient mark and he can stay ahead of the assessor for a while.
Haydock Next Best - 17:00 - Back President Scottie
President Scottie was a fortunate winner at Ayr last month as he was a length down and looking held until the leader came down at the final flight.
He may have been coming off second best but he was in the process of running a good race and ended up passing the post 25 lengths clear to get off the mark over hurdles.
The stoutly-bred President Scottie steps up in trip here which could unlock further improvement and an opening BHA mark of 117 could prove lenient for this lightly raced sort on his handicap debut.
