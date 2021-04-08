Grand National Festival Day 2 Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Friday at Aintree

Paul Nicholls: Politologue looks better than ever

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls sends ten runners to Aintree on day two of the Festival, and he's very confident with Politologue's chance in the 15:25.

Paul says: "Politologue has been A1 since we had to withdraw him at the last minute at Cheltenham after we discovered a trickle of blood in his nose. In fact I'd say he is better in himself than he was three weeks ago. He won this race two years ago and it helps that last year's winner Min is absent this time.

"Politologue has been successful over this trip several times, he likes going left handed and looks a big player back at Aintree. His record when running after a break of at least 76 days is outstanding.

Grand National Each-Way Tips: Visio can be the man on day two

We're back over the Grand National fences for the feature handicap on day two at Aintree and Kevin Blake is backing a horse that looks to have been primed for the race...

Kevin says: "The six-year-old was right up there with the best bumper horses around last season, winning twice and finishing fourth in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival. His transition to hurdling hasn't been without some bumps in the road, but thus far it has yielded three wins from six starts and the most promising of all his runs was his most recent in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival."

Grand National Festival Day 2 Tips: Tony Calvin brings three to the table

Tony Calvin is back with three tips for Day 2, hoping market outsiders can produce the goods on Friday...

He says: "Kauto Riko at 34.033/1 or bigger is my saver here. In fact, he'd be a bet at 25/1+.

The latter hasn't run since finishing a fourth in the Paddy Power in November and he has had a few entries since, without being confirmed at the overnight stage.

That suggests he has had problems and his trainer Tom Gretton has had a season to forget in general too, though at least he stemmed a losing run when Lickpenny Larry won at Leicester last month.

And confidence can obviously be gleaned by the horse's excellent record when fresh. And he is so well handicapped on his close second to Top Notch in the 2019 Peterborough Chase on good to soft ground that I am willing to risk him at the price."

Joseph O'Brien: Fakir D'Oudairies has leading chance in the Melling Chase on Friday

Just the one runner for Joseph O'Brien on day two of the Grand National Festival, but he has a big chance of winning the Melling Chase with Fakir D'Oudairies...

He says: "We decided to withdraw Fakir D'Oudairies from Fairyhouse last Monday after I walked the track. I felt it was just too quick for him and we have to put the horse first. This is definitely a stronger race than he was due to run in on Monday, but his excellent run in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival entitles him to a leading chance in it."

Olly Murphy: Strong chance for Glance

Betfair ambassador Olly Murphy sends four horses to Aintree on Friday, and the the trainer talks through their chances...

He says: "Strong Glance has had some decent wins on the all-weather this season but didn't really get a run at Cheltenham, although he wasn't given a hard race. He's got a nice low-weight here and Aidan Coleman is in the plate. I think he'll appreciate the drying ground and flat track at Aintree, and I wouldn't be too surprised to see this lad run a good race at a big price."