- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: M. P. Walsh
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 7lbs
- OR: -
Joseph O'Brien: Fakir D'Oudairies has leading chance in the Melling Chase on Friday
Just the one runner for Joseph O'Brien on day two of the Grand National Festival, but he has a big chance of winning the Melling Chase with Fakir D'Oudairies...
Aintree 15:25 - Fakir D'Oudairies
We decided to withdraw Fakir D'Oudairies from Fairyhouse last Monday after I walked the track. I felt it was just too quick for him and we have to put the horse first. This is definitely a stronger race than he was due to run in on Monday, but his excellent run in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival entitles him to a leading chance in it.
We'll be having a look at the ground again on Friday and as long as it's safe, he'll take his chance. This mid-range trip is probably his best distance and he ran very well at this meeting as a juvenile hurdler. Some unexpected rain would be welcomed!
