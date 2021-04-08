Joseph O'Brien: Fakir D'Oudairies has leading chance in the Melling Chase on Friday

Aintree 15:25 - Fakir D'Oudairies

We decided to withdraw Fakir D'Oudairies from Fairyhouse last Monday after I walked the track. I felt it was just too quick for him and we have to put the horse first. This is definitely a stronger race than he was due to run in on Monday, but his excellent run in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival entitles him to a leading chance in it.

No. 3 Fakir D'oudairies (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

We'll be having a look at the ground again on Friday and as long as it's safe, he'll take his chance. This mid-range trip is probably his best distance and he ran very well at this meeting as a juvenile hurdler. Some unexpected rain would be welcomed!

