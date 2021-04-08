To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Joseph O'Brien: Fakir D'Oudairies has leading chance in the Melling Chase on Friday

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien
Joseph O'Brien has just the one runner at Aintree on Friday

Just the one runner for Joseph O'Brien on day two of the Grand National Festival, but he has a big chance of winning the Melling Chase with Fakir D'Oudairies...

Aintree 15:25 - Fakir D'Oudairies

We decided to withdraw Fakir D'Oudairies from Fairyhouse last Monday after I walked the track. I felt it was just too quick for him and we have to put the horse first. This is definitely a stronger race than he was due to run in on Monday, but his excellent run in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival entitles him to a leading chance in it.

We'll be having a look at the ground again on Friday and as long as it's safe, he'll take his chance. This mid-range trip is probably his best distance and he ran very well at this meeting as a juvenile hurdler. Some unexpected rain would be welcomed!

