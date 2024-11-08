Friday Racing Tips: Samazul has strong claims on ratings say Timeform
John Ingles provides the Timeform view on the action at Exeter, Fontwell and Hexham on Friday.
Samazul showed improved form on chasing debut
Etalon has more to offer over fences
Caithness should benefit from recent run
Samazul can win again at Fontwell
Although he won a bumper in his early days, Samazul didn't cut much ice switched by Ben Pauling to hurdles last season, but he was a different proposition when making a successful reappearance over fences at Fontwell last month and returns there with good claims in the 13.25.
Like so many from his in-form yard, Samazul was primed after an absence since the spring, and backed accordingly. Travelling smoothly under a patient ride, he took closer order before leading after four out and drew a long way clear of the rest with fellow chasing debutant Koenigsstern.
A tall, rangy sort, Samazul looks the type to do well over fences and a 5 lb higher mark shouldn't be enough to prevent him following up over this slightly longer trip which can only be in his favour. He makes plenty of appeal, being 5 lb clear in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.
Progressive Etalon the pick in Haldon Gold Cup
There are some progressive young chasers in Exeter's highlight, the Haldon Gold Cup (14:25), in which all six runners are either six- or seven-year-olds.
The top two in the weights, JPR One and Djelo, both won in Grade 2 company as novices last season and have claims of making a successful return, but the one who makes most appeal on these terms is Dan Skelton's pair Etalon.
He's another second-season chaser making his reappearance here, having taken really well to fences last term.
He won his first three handicaps at Newbury, Warwick and Sandown, travelling smoothly and jumping boldly each time, and was particularly impressive when completing his hat-trick at Sandown, forcing the pace and burning off most of his rivals by two out before winning by nine lengths.
Etalon was hiked in grade for his final start in the Maghull Novices' Chase at Aintree and found wanting at Grade 1 level, but he did shape better than the bare result having been in fourth place when blundering two out.
It's still early days in his chasing career, though, and he remains capable of better, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 2lb.
Caithness can turn the tables
The top two in the weights in Hexham's novices' handicap chase (14:45) fought out a very close finish to a similar event over course and distance just over a month ago.
On that occasion, a bobbing finish went in favour of The Churchill Lad who was fit from some prior runs over hurdles and made most of the running before rallying when headed on the run-in to get up again in the dying strides. He has run creditably since, finishing second at Carlisle.
However, he might find Caithness, just a head behind him here last month, harder to contain this time. Lucinda Russell's eight-year-old looks the type to thrive over fences and he shaped best on his chasing debut, keeping tabs on The Churchill Lad and produced to lead close home only for his race-fit rival to head him again on the line.
With that run under his belt and slightly better off at the weights, Caithness can progress further over fences and turn that form around, 1lb in front of his old rival on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings here.
