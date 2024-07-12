Friday Racing Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for Newmarket July Festival Day Two

Ryan Moore's Rides at Newmarket on Friday

Day Two Newmarket July Cup Festival tips from Daryl Carter, Alan Dudman, Mark Milligan and more

Insight, tips and analysis for Friday

Betfair tipsters recommend their best bets while our ambassadors provide exclusive insight for an exciting Day Two of Newmarket's July Cup meeting on Friday.

Mark Milligan: "The 1m 2f heritage handicap for three-year-olds that opens Newmarket's Thursday card is an absolute cracker, with strong cases to be made for plenty of the 10-runner field.

"Charlie Appleby's Royal Power heads the betting and the weights, and that's presumably on the strength of his sole effort this season when third in a strong-looking listed race at Goodwood in May.

"He'll obviously take some beating if stepping forward from that, though he's priced about right and does have to concede some experience to a few of his rivals.

"The hat-trick chasing Rebaatt is another for the shortlist, but he's unproven on an easy surface so there may be a bit of a question mark on that score, though the ground could have dried out a little by Thursday afternoon.

"The one I like is Involvement, who's yet to race beyond an extended mile but shaped last time as if ready for a step up in trip.

"That run came when a good seventh in the fiercely competitive Brittania Handicap at Royal Ascot, where Simon & Ed Crisford's colt managed to finish third in his group, doing his best work late on.

"Involvement also has form on easy ground, that coming when second on his prior start in the Sliver Bowl at Haydock. He was double-figure prices when this race first went up, but the current 13/27.50 still makes each-way appeal."

Recommended Bet Back Involvement each-way SBK 13/2

Timeform: "Aidan O'Brien won this Group 2 with Roly Poly in 2016 and Clemmie in 2017 and has leading claims once more with Heavens Gate who sets the standard on her third to stablemate Fairy Godmother in the Albany and could be hard to beat, especially with the prospect of more improvement to come.

"Ridden from the front by Wayne Lordan at Royal Ascot, Heavens Gate was only run out of things late on and was well clear of the re-opposing Mountain Breeze who was fourth.

"Heavens Gate earned the Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Flag at Royal Ascot (marking her out as one to be interested in) and is 5lb clear on ratings, while conditions should pose no problem as she won her maiden at the Curragh on ground considered good to soft by Timeform."

Recommended Bet Back Heavens Gate in the 14:25 at Newmarket SBK 11/4

Daryl Carter: "Fox Journey didn't get the rub of the green at Ascot when caught far to back off the gallop, and it's probably wise to forgive that effort, considering the market did send him off favourite with a Willie Mullins runner.

"However, it's the well-treated two-time Newmarket scorer Bague d'Or - 6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who must be of interest returned to this July course where he holds a perfect record.

"He was never involved at Ascot when dropped back in distance from a wide draw, and he couldn't get into the 1m6f option at that meeting. Today looks far more suitable for him, and course form at Newmarket is worth its weight in gold. Furthermore, he is well handicapped on the balance of his staying form and with the ground drying out he makes a good appeal as the likely winner of this contest.

"According to connections, the Ebor is his final target of the year, but he will need to rise up the handicap to get in that race this year, and there won't be many better opportunities than at a course he loves.

"5/16.00 or bigger is acceptable."

Recommended Bet 15:00 Newmarket - Back Bague d'Or SBK 6/1

Alan Dudman: "Paddy Twomey continues the exploratory mission in trying the 1m with his star filly A Lilac Rolla, who despite her sharp pedigree (by Harry Angel), seemed to stay the distance well with her second in the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

"That was an excellent effort behind Karl Burke's Fallen Angel, considering the winner had control of the race from the front and appreciated the softer conditions.

"A Lilac Rolla was almost 3L behind as the runner-up, but she had Opera Singer a further 2L back in third.

"Billy Lee will hopefully be alive to the fact that Newmarket is a track (especially on the July course) where it's hard to make up ground from the rear, and she did race prominently to win on her reappearance at Leopardstown where she landed a Group 3.

"With the rain softened ground, there's an argument to say she could be far more suited to potential conditions on Friday rather than Porta Fortuna, but granted, she has to improve."

Recommended Bet

Back A Lilac Rolla SBK 4/1

Ryan Moore: "We also had two unraced horses in here at the five-day stage but we rely on Mount Kilimanjaro, who shaped well enough when fifth on his debut at Leopardstown in May. The well-related Siyouni colt will hopefully show the benefit of that experience here."