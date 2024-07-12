Friday Racing Tips: Heavens to open with win say Timeform

Heavens Gate sets the standard

Course specialist Bague d'Or to win again

Porta Fortuna to be best-placed in tactical affair

Aidan O'Brien won this Group 2 with Roly Poly in 2016 and Clemmie in 2017 and has leading claims once more with Heavens Gate who sets the standard on her third to stablemate Fairy Godmother in the Albany and could be hard to beat, especially with the prospect of more improvement to come.

Ridden from the front by Wayne Lordan at Royal Ascot, Heavens Gate was only run out of things late on and was well clear of the re-opposing Mountain Breeze who was fourth.

Heavens Gate earned the Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Flag at Royal Ascot (marking her out as one to be interested in) and is 5lb clear on ratings, while conditions should pose no problem as she won her maiden at the Curragh on ground considered good to soft by Timeform.

Recommended Bet Back Heavens Gate in the 14:25 at Newmarket SBK 11/4

Having proved as good as ever when successful over this trip on the Rowley Mile course in May, Bague d'Or seemed to find the drop back in trip against him when finishing midfield in a big-field Royal Ascot handicap three weeks ago.

He shaped as if still in good form, though, and will be suited by the return to a mile and three-quarters here, while it's also worth highlighting that he's two from two on the July Course.

Trainer James Ferguson hasn't had many winners of late but he's had plenty run well and go close which suggests the yard is in form, and Bague d'Or, who is versatile when it comes to underfoot conditions, ought to give a good account.

Recommended Bet Back Bague d'Or in the 15:00 at Newmarket SBK 7/1

Porta Fortuna impressed with the way she picked off one who got first run on her at Royal Ascot and she can become the first filly since Alpha Centauri in 2018 to complete the Coronation and Falmouth Stakes double.

It looks likely that Running Lion will attempt to make all under Oisin Murphy, but Ryan Moore will be alert to the situation and his mount Porta Fortuna, who won the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes over six furlongs last season, is fancied to have too much speed.

Perhaps the main danger to Porta Fortuna will be fellow Irish-trained three-year-old filly A Lilac Rolla as she has improved with each start, but Porta Fortuna has the best form and should prove too good.