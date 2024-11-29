Friday Racing Tips: All The Glory stands out on ratings say Timeform

Mole Court can add to his tally

All The Glory to take advantage of drop in class

Galop de Chasse can build on encouraging comeback

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Ben Pauling should come away from Doncaster with at least one winner and Mole Court has good claims in the 2m3f handicap chase (14:05). The seven-year-old enjoyed a particularly successful novice campaign last season when winning five of his seven starts over a variety of trips, including at beyond three miles, but he certainly doesn't need that far.

While Mole Court hasn't enjoyed the same success so far this term, he has come down the weights as a result and showed signs of a return to form at Sandown last time when third behind El Rio over a trip similar to today's. Mole Court raced without his usual cheekpieces at Sandown but the headgear is back on here and he'll also been ridden for the first time by Callum Pritchard who is looking excellent value for his 7 lb claim. Pritchard has been flying of late, with his nine winners so far this month including a memorable all-the-way win on Al Dancer in the Badger Beer Handicap Chase.

Racing off the same mark as last time, Mole Court looks handily weighted at present and looks capable of registering his first win of the season here.

Recommended Bet Back Mole Court in the 14:05 at Doncaster SBK 1/1

Jonjo O'Neill doesn't send too many runners all the way to Musselburgh but has a good strike-rate at the track and All The Glory, the stable's sole representative on the card, will be the yard's first runner there since son A. J. became joint licence-holder at Jackdaws Castle.

All The Glory carries joint-top weight in the mares' handicap hurdle (14:20), though that's offset by the 10 lb claimed by stable conditional Ben Macey. This class 4 handicap is a big drop in class for All The Glory who landed a valuable prize at Newbury in the spring when quickening clear of a big field to win the Final of the EBF mares' series by nine lengths.

While All The Glory's form figures so far this season look unpromising, she has been running better than they might suggest and she went through the race in typically eye-catching style on her latest start at Wincanton earlier this month. All The Glory didn't appear to get home there, but she might have needed that first run since July and is racing over slightly shorter this time. That was also a strong renewal of a better-class mares' event and, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 4 lb here, she looks capable of conceding weight to lesser rivals this time.

Recommended Bet Back All The Glory in the 14:20 at Musselburgh SBK 4/1

Venetia Williams struck form with a vengeance last weekend with Royal Pagaille's second win in the Betfair Chase being the highlight among six winners over the past week. All of those recent wins have come over fences, and another chaser who looks capable of keeping the yard's hot streak going is Galop de Chasse at Newbury (14:30).

He returned from seven months off to win over course and distance last autumn when making all the running for a neck win over Paul Nicholls' Kandoo Kid, with the pair pulling over thirty lengths clear of the rest. While the runner-up went on to better things later in the season, including when beating Galop de Chasse's stablemate Frero Banbou in this very contest - Kandoo Kid goes in Saturday's Coral Gold Cup, incidentally - Galop de Chasse missed the rest of 2023/24.

However, he returned from that year off with a creditable second to the gambled-on Genois at Wetherby early this month, when leading from four out to the final fence, and with that run under his belt he looks a big player heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb.

Recommended Bet Back Galop de Chasse in the 14:30 at Newbury SBK 9/4

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here!