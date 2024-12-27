Friday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets plus Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore insight

Friday Racing Cheat Sheet for Kempton and more

Tips from Mark Milligan, Kevin Blake and more

Rachael Blackmore on her Leopardstown rides

Read Paul Nicholls' exclusive insight on his runners

Rachael Blackmore: "Captain Guinness has to put his disappointing run in the Fortria Chase last time behind him, but he seems to be in good form again now, everything seems right with him.

"He is nine now rising 10, but his last two runs last season were up there with the best runs of his life, when he won the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham and when he was just caught by Banbridge in the Champion Chase at Punchestown. We hope that he can put up another good performance here."

Mark Milligan: "The post-Christmas action continues unabated on ITV on Friday and we've got excellent action again from Kempton along with the Welsh National meeting from Chepstow.

"It's to Wales we head first, where the French challenger Nietzsche Has looks to have plenty in hand of his rivals in this 2m Grade 2 hurdle and seems sure to take all the beating.

"Marcel Rolland's juvenile made an impressive start to life over hurdles, winning his first three starts, including the Group 3 Prix Aguado at Auteuil in May, and he ran a cracker when second at the top level on his most recent start at the same track.

"He's up against some lightly raced types here who could well be open to improvement, but they've all got a long way to go to match the level of form already shown by the Gallic raider."

Recommended Bet Back Nietzsche Has EXC 2.64

Paul Nicholls: "He is at his best on good ground and has been in great form over hurdles this autumn, winning the same two decent races for the second year running. But he was always going to be a chaser and my plan was to give him his chasing debut at Sandown earlier this month until I was forced to withdraw him when the going turned heavy.

"He could be a very exciting recruit to chasing and has schooled over fences as if he's been doing it all his life. While Rubaud is up against it taking on Sir Gino and Ballyburn, he's no mug and will relish the trip and the ground at Kempton where he excelled over hurdles. We've kept him nice and fresh, he looks great and is an interesting contender with conditions in his favour."

Timeform: "Editeur du Gite has won the last two renewals of the Desert Orchid and is 9lb lower than when successful 12 months ago, but he isn't getting any younger, and his temperament is under suspicion now - he has the 'Timeform squiggle' attached to his rating.

"It is Timeform top-rated Martator who is taken to come out on top. The Venetia Williams-trained seven-year-old arrives at the top of his game having won his last five starts, proving better than ever when streaking 11 lengths clear of his rivals in a good handicap at Ascot last time.

"Martator races wide throughout on that occasion, too, but he travelled powerfully, produced to lead at the second-last and staying on strongly to the line. A subsequent 11lb rise demands more, especially in the more exalted company, but there is not telling where the ceiling of his ability lies at present, and he remains a horse to keep firmly on side."

Recommended Bet Back Martator in the 14:30 Kempton SBK 9/4

Kevin Blake: "The one that I like for the race is Jonjo and AJ O'Neill's other runner, Iron Bridge.

"The eight-year-old has long shaped like the type to be very competitive in races of this type. He made the step up to marathon trips for the first time in this race last year and he ran a fine race to finish a distant second off a mark of 142. Some might conclude that he was well put in his place that day and there is no doubt that he was, but while he is a very dour stayer, I'm not at all sure that he wants the very testing surface that prevailed that day.

"He ran solidly in both the Grand National Trial at Haydock on similarly testing ground and in the Scottish Grand National after that, so it was surprising to see him dropped to a mark of 136 after those runs.

"The eight-year-old made an encouraging return to action in a valuable handicap chase at Carlisle, getting a bit outpaced before sticking on well to be beaten just four lengths in third behind Val Dancer. He was an intended runner in the Coral Gold Cup, but quickening ground saw him ruled out on the day.

"This race is likely to have been his big target in the first half of the season and the fact that the ground isn't as testing as it usually is presents him with an excellent opportunity to run an even bigger race off a 6lb lower mark than he did in last year's renewal."

Recommended Bet Back Iron Bridge to Win Welsh Grand National (14:50) SBK 8/1

Mark Milligan: "In the Welsh National I'm going to chance Fontaine Collonges, who does have to shoulder top weight but also gets the benefit of Ned Fox taking off 3lb.

"Venetia Williams still has her team in decent form and this nine-year-old mare was better than ever when winning on her comeback run at Haydock last month.

"She had plenty in hand that day and a repeat of that performance should see her go well once again, even though the handicapper has had his say by bumping her up 8lb.

"With five places available on the Sportsbook, an each-way play at 9/110.00 is probably the best option."

Recommended Bet Back Fontaine Collonges SBK 9/1

Mark Milligan: "My only wager on the Kempton card will be in this 3m handicap chase, where I'm hoping Venetia Williams can land a quickfire cross-card double with Frero Banbou.

"The nine-year-old shaped as if needing the run on his first start back from a break at Aintree but made no mistake a couple of weeks later when he was sent to Newcastle for the Rehearsal Chase.

"He'd slid to a really good mark there and was breaking a losing run stretching back around three years and, now he's back in the groove, I'm hoping he can make hay from a mark that still looks to have some juice in it.

"Frero Banbou goes off 134 here, but it's worth noting he finished second in a good Cheltenham handicap last season from 6lb higher, so he's still got some leeway when it comes to the assessor.

"Conditions will be fine and not too many come here at the top their games currently, with Venetia Williams' charge a notable exception."

Recommended Bet Back Frero Banbou SBK 11/4

