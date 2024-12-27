Paul Nicholls: Some good chances at Kempton & Chepstow on Welsh National day

Drier conditions to suit Larchmont Lass

Rubaud is a very exciting chasing recruit

Sole Chepstow runner possibly my best chance of the day

Kempton

He's a nice type we bought from France after he finished third on his only start on the flat for the Aga Khan at Saint Cloud last summer. Although he's done plenty of schooling he is sure to will improve for the run because he is short on experience.

She's progressive and won a competitive mares' handicap at Wincanton in good style early in November before getting a bit stuck in the mud on desperate ground at Sandown three weeks ago. She still finished third so it wasn't a bad run and she will enjoy drier conditions round Kempton.

He is at his best on good ground and has been in great form over hurdles this autumn, winning the same two decent races for the second year running. But he was always going to be a chaser and my plan was to give him his chasing debut at Sandown earlier this month until I was forced to withdraw him when the going turned heavy.

He could be a very exciting recruit to chasing and has schooled over fences as if he's been doing it all his life. While Rubaud is up against it taking on Sir Gino and Ballyburn, he's no mug and will relish the trip and the ground at Kempton where he excelled over hurdles. We've kept him nice and fresh, he looks great and is an interesting contender with conditions in his favour.

He ran well in the Haldon Gold Cup and again at Ascot with the horse that finished just in front of him winning at Ascot just before Christmas. Although he is 4lbs out of the handicap he is quite a small horse, has a nice, light racing weight and Bryony Frost, who won the Red Rum on him at Aintree in the spring, is coming over from France to ride him. He has a nice chance.

He was a bit inconsistent last season but won tidily at this track in February before another below par run. He then fell on his final start of the campaign. I was expecting better at Newbury a month ago after we tweaked his wind over the summer but he was again disappointing. I feel it is now worth trying Golden Son over three miles at a track we know suits him.

Chepstow

He won his point-to-point on heavy ground and found conditions far too quick for him at Ludlow last time. He will be much happier going left-handed at Chepstow on soft ground and has a decent each way chance.

