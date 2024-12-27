Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know on Welsh National day

Nietzsche Has miles clear on form

Martator can land six-timer

Fontaine Collonges will relish Welsh National test

It looks an intriguing renewal of this Grade 2 event for juveniles with plenty of potential on show, but on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, Nietzsche Has will take all the beating.

Indeed, he is at least 15lb clear of his rivals and is already a three-time winner over hurdles. He hasn't won on his last three starts, but he ran a career-best effort when runner-up to a cracking prospect in the Group 1 Prix Cambaceres at Auteuil last month.

He won the Group 3 Prix Aguado in May and he impressed with how well he travelled last time, doing well to pull well clear of the remainder. That form sets a high standard in this field and, with ground conditions set to be in his favour, it will take one of his rivals to improve markedly to lower his colours.

Recommended Bet Back Nietzsche Has in the 13:40 Chepstow SBK 11/8

Editeur du Gite has won the last two renewals of the Desert Orchid and is 9lb lower than when successful 12 months ago, but he isn't getting any younger, and his temperament is under suspicion now - he has the 'Timeform squiggle' attached to his rating.

It is Timeform top-rated Martator who is taken to come out on top. The Venetia Williams-trained seven-year-old arrives at the top of his game having won his last five starts, proving better than ever when streaking 11 lengths clear of his rivals in a good handicap at Ascot last time.

Martator races wide throughout on that occasion, too, but he travelled powerfully, produced to lead at the second-last and staying on strongly to the line. A subsequent 11lb rise demands more, especially in the more exalted company, but there is not telling where the ceiling of his ability lies at present, and he remains a horse to keep firmly on side.

Recommended Bet Back Martator in the 14:30 Kempton SBK 9/4

Venetia Williams won the Welsh National back in 2014 with Emperor's Choice and she has another ideal candidate in this year's renewal with nine-year-old mare Fontaine Collonges.

She has always gone well when fresh and produced a career-best effort when making a winning return at Haydock last month, repeating her success in the corresponding race 2 years earlier by a much bigger margin from an 8 lb higher mark.

Fontaine Collonges was taken wide throughout, but she was always to the fore, and readily drew clear soon after jumping three from home. She appeals as the type who will be well suited by this marathon test and is fancied to prove herself still on a good mark - she tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Fontaine Collonges in the 14:50 Chepstow SBK 9/1

