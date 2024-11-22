Free Bet Streak on the Betfair Exchange: How to to get involved on Betfair Chase Day

This Saturday Betfair are offering you the chance to start a free bet streak by placing a £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange.

Saturday horse racing tips and insight from our very own...

Listen to Paul Nicholls' thoughts on his Saturday runners now.

It's Betfair Chase day and Paul runs Bravemansgame in the Haydock centre piece.



While Pic D'orhy and Blueking D'oroux have the team excited at Ascot@BetfairBarry | @PFNicholls pic.twitter.com/FWTzaPUhch -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) November 22, 2024

I'm a big fan of the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero training partnership, and they could have themselves a genuine Grand National contender in the shape of Iroko, who's still unexposed over fences after just three starts.

A progressive hurdler in the 2022/23 season, Iroko rattled off a hat-trick culminating with success in the Martin Pipe Conditionals Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival before finishing third at Aintree on his final start over the smaller obstacles.

He made a winning chasing debut at Warwick last season and went on to finish a fine second in Grade 1 company the last time we saw him, that again coming at Aintree.

Connections are on record as saying they don't want to do too much damage to his current handicap mark of 152 with the National in mind, but it's highly possible he could take this race without invoking the handicapper into particularly drastic action.

With just six going to post - and a couple of them returning from very long layoffs - this looks a contest that probably won't take a great deal of winning.

Versatile as regards trip/ground, I make Iroko one of the best bets on a busy Saturday.

Recommended Bet Back Iroko in the 13:50 Haydock EXC 2.72

A competitive renewal of the Grade 2 Howden Ascot Hurdle and the speedy Mares Novice winner Golden Ace warrants plenty of respect, but Lucky Place is certainly weighted in reversing the form.

Still, Thunder Rock - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - gets the vote to come out on top.

Olly Muprhy's eight-year-old reverts to hurdles and was well fancied for his intended engagement at Wetherby before the fast ground saw him a non-runner three weeks ago. Today is a slightly shorter trip, but he makes plenty of appeal, given he ended last season with a career-best over fences in Listed company over the subsequent Old Roan winner. He is officially rated 156 in the chasing sphere and 149 over hurdles. However, he only had six hurdle starts and finished like a progressive horse, so it's worth treating him as good as his chase rating. That means he comes out on top of the figures in this contest and well clear of last year's winner, Blueking d'Oroux, who must give him six pounds.

Furthermore, when returning to the track fresh, his record reads 112 over obstacles, and he is a course winner over fences in excellent fashion. His right-handed record reads 211111 outside of graded company, and his record in small fields with eight or fewer runners reads 01212331111111212 in his career. Under today's conditions, it would be highly disappointing if he could not run to at least a low 150, which would give him the win.

Throw in that he should still be treated as an unexposed horse in this sphere, and everything adds up to him being a bet with any rain likely to turn this into the stamina test he wants. Olly Murphy was a narrow second in this race last year with Strong Leader, but I expect this horse to prove much more suited to the test.

Lucky Place is the biggest threat, but there was talk of him going over fences this season, and he was well held on his seasonal return last year, so this is possibly a prep?

Back the selection at 3/14.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:45 Ascot - Back Thunder Rock EXC 6.2

One contender whose connections are unlikely to be looking a minute beyond this race is the Venetia Williams-trained Royale Pagaille. While he is a 10-year-old, Royale Pagaille was a relatively late bloomer, not running a Grade 1 until he was seven. Since entering his prime, he has shown himself to be a high-class performer, with most of his very best efforts having come at this track, particularly when the ground was at least soft.

Given the affinity he has shown for this track and for the soft conditions that often prevail in it, his connections made this race a big target for him last season and he duly delivered on his seasonal return, beating Bravemansgame by 6½ lengths in it.

His connections are once again very likely to have left no stone unturned to have him as ready as they can for this contest. With the rain looking very likely to arrive just in time for the race, he now looks likely to get his favoured conditions. As well as that, he has shown tactical versatility in the past and if the leaders go as strongly as it seems they might, he can be ridden with a bit of patience to best adapt to that scenario.

All told, Royal Pagaille looks to be a solid proposition in conditions that are sure to suit him in a race that he is likely to have been heavily aimed towards. The same cannot be said for most of his main rivals and that makes him the most appealing selection.