Free Bet Streak on the Betfair Exchange: How to get involved and tips to help get you started

This Saturday Betfair are offering you the chance to start a free bet streak by placing a £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange.

Even if that first bet loses, you will be credited with a £10 free bet to begin your streak. For every winning £10 bet you have for the next seven days on the Befair Exchange we will credit you with another tenner to keep that streak going.

We have collated some of the best tips from our horse racing tipsters to inspire you to get your streak underway by placing your qualifying bet on any sport on Saturday 28 September, but before we get into those, let us take you through how to get involved.

How does Betfair's Free Bet Streak offer work?

Opt-in on the Betfair Exchange promo page or bet banners on the Exchange homepage Place a £10 bet on any sport on the Exchange on Saturday 28 September. Your first cash bet will qualify for the offer. When your qualifying bet settles (as a winner or loser), you will be credited with a £10 free bet on the Exchange within 24 hours. Your Free Bet Streak begins with your first £10 free bet, to use on any Exchange market (minimum odds apply). The way to keep the streak going is to keep on winning. If your free bet wins, you will earn another £10 free bet, alongside your winning returns. If you lose, your streak is over. You will continue to receive another free bet every time your free bet settles as a winner for a maximum of 7 days after the initial free bet has been awarded.

For more details, what bets qualify on who is eligible to take part, head to our T&Cs page here.

Saturday horse racing tips from our leading tipsters

The final ITV race from Haydock on Saturday comes in the 15:15 over 5F. Jer Batt for the David & Nicola Barron team should be closer to the favourite and for that reason rates as a bet.

The four-year-old has shown versatitility when tackling different conditions and running well at Musselburgh, Chester and Thirsk over the last year with soft in the description.

A winner over C&D three starts back off a mark of 87, he saw off the Doncaster Portland Handicap winner American Affair by a head.

He franked that form back at Haydock when last seen. That day, he was only half-a-length behind progressive sprinter Shagraan, again beating American Affair.

Racing off the same mark of 92, with strong C&D form and able to handle softer conditions, he looks a cracking bet on Saturday.

The favourite Wiltshire drops to 5f for the first time in his career which looks a negative, but Aberama Gold on a decreasing mark could be the danger being a lover of soft conditions."

Recommended Bet Back Jerr Batt in the 15:15 Haydock EXC 6.8

With conditions turning very testing at Newmarket, stamina is sure to be at a premium so we'll need to side with horses that look sure to see things out thoroughly.

Aidan O'Brien's twice-raced colt Puppet Master fits that bill in the 1m Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes at 13:50.

A son of stamina influence Camelot, Puppet Master made a solid debut when second to a subsequent listed winner at Killarney in July before going one better himself on soft ground at Galway last time.

Always well placed, the selection quickened up nicely to settle things in the final furlong having gone through the race with plenty of zest.

He shouldn't have any problems with conditions at Newmarket on Saturday and this looks a race where it will pay to side with one who'll ultimately stay much further than a mile.

The main danger could well be Luther, who's shown plenty of improvement since winning a four-runner Salisbury maiden in June.

Charlie Fellows' colt won a Listed race in good style at Haydock last time, needing only to be pushed out to take care of one who'd won previously.

He's yet to encounter a soft surface but is by Frankel so connections will be hopeful that he'll take to the deep ground."

Recommended Bet Back Puppet Master in the 13:50 Newmarket EXC 4.7

Of those that sit in well with the above pace picture, I found myself coming back to the Jessica Harrington-trained Norwalk Havoc again and again.

Harrington has enjoyed plenty of success in British handicaps in recent seasons with her targeting the likes of the Racing League, Shergar Cup and the Balmoral Handicap on British Champions Day with success and it feels significant that she has chosen to run Norwalk Havoc in this race.

The three-year-old has been progressing steadily this season. He started the campaign by winning a maiden at Leopardstown in April and backed that up with an impressive success in a winner's race at Gowran Park less than a fortnight later.

From there, he was sent into stakes company and ran to a similar level on three occasions without quite progressing as hoped. At that stage, he looked in danger of having levelled out, but better was to come when he was switched to handicap company at the Galway Festival.

Norwalk Havoc's owners the Niarchos family are a racing operation that is very much focused on finding the next Group horse and it isn't an overly common occurrence to see their silks being carried in handicaps. Thus, one can speculate that the Harrington team must have been particularly keen for Norwalk Havoc to run in the Galway Mile at the Galway Festival for him to be given the nod to run.

Armed with both first-time cheekpieces and a first-time tongue tie, Norwalk Havoc wasn't given the kindest of draws in stall 16 for one that likes to buck forward.

While he got reasonably handy, he was obliged to race a little wider than ideal to do so, but a bigger issue was that he didn't seem to be in love with the downhill section of the track approaching the run into the straight, as he came off the bridle as soon as he started descending and Shane Foley had to give him the full beans to hold his position into the dip.

Once back on the rise, Norwalk Havoc began to make steady, relentless and strong headway into the teeth of the race, challenging Mexicali Rose all the way down the straight only to give best to that one by a neck at the line.

Given that Mexicali Rose had a much more ground-saving and efficient spin through the race, Norwalk Havoc's effort was particularly notable for a relatively inexperienced three-year-old on what was his handicap debut.

That view hasn't diminished since with the winner having been a little unlucky not to follow up in a Listed race at Killarney and third home This Songisforyou having won the valuable Northfields Handicap at the Curragh at the Irish Champions Festival. The fourth home was Coeur D'Or and he did his bit for the form by finishing an even closer fourth in the Irish Cambridgeshire.

Norwalk Havoc was raised 3lb for that effort, but that appeals as being fair enough. What is most interesting about the decision his connections have made to run him in the Cambridgeshire is the race they left behind to do so. As mentioned previously, the Niarchos family are laser focused on stakes races to develop the pedigrees of their illustrious families. Norwalk Havoc was entered in a Listed race at Listowel on Tuesday that he almost certainly would have gone off favourite for, but his connections decided to wait for this valuable handicap instead. Take the hint.

The rain that has arrived will very much suit Norwalk Havoc and he appeals as being drawn in the right part of the track. Crucially, he also has the right running style as he is likely to be prominently placed in a race that is far from sure to be run at any more than an average pace. He makes plenty of appeal at his current price."

Recommended Bet Back Norwalk Havoc in the 15:40 Newmarket EXC 15.5

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here

Listen to this week's Racing Only Bettor for more tips...