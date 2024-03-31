Fairyhouse Racing Tips: Secret to success

A Fairyhouse Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Fairyhouse Nap - 14:40 - Back Bottler'secret

No. 1 Bottler'secret (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: Keith Donoghue

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

Bottler'secret won two of his three starts on the Flat for Ciaran Murphy, including a strong race on his handicap debut at Naas where he beat a couple of subsequent winners, and a wide-margin success back at Naas on his hurdling debut and first outing for Gavin Cromwell in February marked him out as an excellent recruit to the hurdling ranks.

Bottler'secret, who jumped better as the race wore on, travelled fluently, led soon after the second last and quickened clear up the run-in to score by 11 lengths, justifying good support in the process.

The impression he created at Naas, allied with his strong and progressive Flat form, marks Bottler'secret out as one capable of coping with this step up in class.

Back Bottler'secret @ 6/42.50 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet here

Fairyhouse Next Best - 14:05 - Back D Art D Art

No. 3 D Art D Art (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Thomas Cooper, Ireland

Jockey: A. P. Kelly

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 121

D Art D Art was unable to justify strong support on his handicap debut when upped in trip to two and a half miles at Gowran Park in February but he shaped better than his fourth-place finish might suggest as a bad mistake at the final flight arguably cost him a couple of places.

A significant mistake had also hampered D Art D Art when runner-up at Down Royal on his penultimate start but he's a good jumper on the whole and he had impressed with his accuracy when winning a Cork maiden in January.

That Cork success was achieved over two miles and, given how well he's travelled of late, he should have no problem dropping back to the minimum distance. He showed enough at Gowran last time to suggest he's started out in handicaps from a fair mark and he remains with potential.