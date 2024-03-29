Fairyhouse Racing Tips: Olympic Man to grab the gold

A Fairyhouse Nap, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Fairyhouse Nap - 16:30 - Back Olympic Man

No. 5 Olympic Man (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.75 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 131

A clumsy round of jumping cost Olympic Man at Galway on his penultimate outing and he again failed to impress in that department at Naas last time.

However, upped in trip on his return from a break, his class shone through at Naas and he ran out a comprehensive winner, drawing 15 lengths clear from the home turn while still being hard held.

Any further jumping lapses will be more harshly punished in this more competitive environment but it's possible that going a stride slower over this even longer trip will help him sort his feet out, and he has enough untapped potential to suggest that an opening handicap mark of 131 could underestimate his ability.

Back Olympic Man @ 5/23.50 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet here

Fairyhouse Next Best - 15:55 - Back Read To Return

No. 6 Read To Return (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: A. J. Martin, Ireland

Jockey: Miss M. O'Sullivan

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 112

Read To Return was presented with a good opportunity in a beginners' chase at Killarney in October but he completed the task in impressive fashion, cruising clear to win with plenty in hand.

He was then well backed to follow up in a much more competitive amateur jockeys' handicap chase at Cheltenham the following month and he left the impression he should have won after storming up the hill to finish fifth after being left with too much to do.

Read To Return has since been a beaten favourite in three starts over hurdles and was disappointing when last seen on New Year's Day, but the yard is going better now and the return to chasing should suit Read To Return who still has more to offer in this sphere.

Back Read To Return @ 4/15.00 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet here

Fairyhouse Each-Way - 15:20 - Back Queen Jane

No. 3 Queen Jane (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 134

Queen Jane has failed to complete on her last couple of outings but she has had excuses as she was brought down on her penultimate start (albeit when looking unlikely to figure) and then found the marked step up in trip stretching her stamina when pulled up in the Grand National Trial at Punchestown.

Prior to those two efforts Queen Jane had shaped really well when runner-up in a two-and-a-half-mile handicap chase here on her return in December, missing out by only a short-head after staying on strongly from the last.

She quickly developed into a much better chaser than hurdler last season, winning her first two starts over fences before falling at the last at Punchestown when in with every chance of completing the hat-trick, and it's possible she could still have more to offer in this sphere. The return to a more suitable trip can see her return to form.