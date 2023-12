An Exeter NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Exeter Nap - 14:25 - Back Joker de Mai

No. 3 Joker De Mai (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.22 Trainer: Harry Derham

Jockey: Mr David Maxwell

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 125

Joker de Mai showed useful form in France, winning a couple of times over fences in March, and he ran to a similar level when comfortably landing a handicap hurdle for his new connections at Lingfield last month.

Joker de Mai had seemingly needed the run when only fourth in a Newbury novice on his first start for Harry Derham, but he took a big step forward on his handicap debut at Lingfield last time, scoring in the style of one well ahead of his mark.

He won by 11 lengths at Lingfield so a 7 lb penalty should not be enough to stop this unexposed four-year-old from following up.

Exeter Next Best - 14:55 - Back Enjoy Your Life

No. 4 Enjoy Your Life (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 3 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 121

Enjoy Your Life shaped well when runner-up on his reappearance and first start over fences for Venetia Williams at Wincanton last month, showing bundles of enthusiasm and jumping well in the main.

He confirmed that promise when successful over this course and distance last month, coping with the step back up in trip and proving value for more than the winning margin of three and a quarter lengths after being eased near the finish.

Enjoy Your Life again impressed with how he jumped and travelled and he has clearly returned in excellent order this term. He gained plenty of experience in France but has had only five starts for Venetia Williams so could still be capable of a bit better for this yard and looks up to defying a 7 lb rise in the weights.