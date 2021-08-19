Ebor Festival Day 3 Cheat Sheet: The best bets for Friday at York

Kevin Blake: Back Scarlet Dragon to fire on the Knavesmire

The top class racing action continues on the Knavesmire on day three of the York Ebor Festival and Kevin Blake has two tips on the card for you to consider. Here's the first...

Kevin says: "The thing about Scarlet Dragon is that he is a difficult ride. He usually races notably freely and makes it hard for his jockey to ride him in an efficient way. We saw a clear example of this in his bid to retain his Duke of Edinburgh Handicap at Royal Ascot, as having initially been anchored towards the rear, the field raced off the running rail approaching the straight and Scarlet Dragon powered into the space, making rapid headway to lead two-and-a-half furlongs out.

"It is next to impossible to win a top handicap when distributing an effort as unevenly as that and he predictably weakened late on, but was only beaten seven-and-a-quarter lengths in sixth.

"Things once again didn't drop his way at Haydock last time, as having been well anchored towards the rear early, space was at a premium for him in the straight and he had to do his share of weaving on his way to finishing sixth.

"There looks to be good pace on paper here and Scarlet Dragon is drawn low enough to help Tom Marquand's task in getting him covered up and relaxed. One of these days, a big handicap like this is going to pan out ideally for Scarlet Dragon and he'll reward his persistent supporters. Hopefully this will be the day."

Mark Milligan: On a Mission to win

Mark Milligan picks two bets for Friday afternoon at York including one that could be set to deliver on his talent.

Mark says: "I put up Spanish Mission against Stradivarius at Goodwood and am happy to row in with him again despite his price being a little shorter than it was then.

"He's a horse who strikes me as having one of these big staying races in him and today just might be the day. Spanish Mission has always shown plenty of talent, though hasn't always delivered. However, there are signs now that he's finally putting it all together at the age of five.

"And while a lot of pundits were fixated on the 'bad trip' that Stradivarius had in the Ascot Gold Cup, there's an argument to suggest Spanish Mission had an equally tough passage, yet he still managed to finish ahead of that one.

"His prior win at York when convincingly taking care of Sir Ron Priestly is a strong piece of form in the context of this race, and William Buick clearly gets on very well with Andrew Balding's son of Noble Mission."

Ryan Moore: Chil Chil must be at her best in hot Nunthorpe

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore discusses his five rides for Friday at York's Ebor Festival including an improving performer in the Nunthorpe.

Ryan says: "This is a really hot renewal of the Nunthrope. The Wes Ward trained Golden Pal, who the Coolmore partners have bought into and looked in serious order when wining a G3 sprint in Saratoga last month, and King George Stakes winner, Suesa, set a very high standard. Then you have Winter Power and Dragon Symbol who are not far off the principles.

"Chil Chil was a nice spare to pick up when King's Lynn wasn't declared. She is an improved performer this year. Having said that, she has never won over 5f and this will be a very different experience for her. She ran respectably in the July Cup and I'm hoping she can come forward from that."

No. 10 (3) Chil Chil SBK 33/1 EXC 34 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

Timeform: Potent Suesa should enjoy the Nunthorpe

Timeform have chosen their three best bets for Friday on the Knavesmire including one for the big race at 15:35...

Timeform say: "Suesa was disappointing in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, but she started favourite that day, and instantly returned to form when winning the King George Stakes at Goodwood last time in devastating fashion from Dragon Symbol.

"She was well suited by being held up in a strongly-run race which allowed her to show off her potent turn of foot, and should have this race run to suit also. She looks a top-class sprinter in the making."