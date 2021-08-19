To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

York Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Stradivarius
Can Stradivarious win a third Lonsdale Cup?

Timeform highlight the three best bets on the third day of the Ebor meeting.

"...a subsequent 4 lb rise may not be enough to prevent a five-timer..."

Timeform on Wink of An Eye

Wink of An Eye - 13:50 York

Wink of An Eye has done nothing but progress this year, extending his winning run to four when narrowly prevailing from State of Bliss in a useful handicap at Goodwood last time, though Ryan Moore left the impression he had more up his sleeve should it have been required. The runner-up has won since, so the form has been franked, and a subsequent 4 lb rise may not be enough to prevent a five-timer.

Stradivarius - 14:25 York

Stradivarius won this race in 2018 and 2019 and still looks the one to beat in the staying division despite meeting with defeat in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last time. He wasn't best positioned at Ascot, and twice met significant trouble as the winner kicked for home. Stradivarius has since missed the Goodwood Cup, won by Trueshan, due to unsuitable ground, but conditions should be perfect here and he can get back on the up.

Suesa - 15:35 York

Suesa was disappointing in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, but she started favourite that day, and instantly returned to form when winning the King George Stakes at Goodwood last time in devastating fashion from Dragon Symbol. She was well suited by being held up in a strongly-run race which allowed her to show off her potent turn of foot, and should have this race run to suit also. She looks a top-class sprinter in the making.

Smart Stat

Wink of An Eye - 13:50 York

26% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Recommended bets

Back Wink of An Eye @ 5.14/1 in the 13:50 at York
Back Stradivarius @ 2.245/4 in the 14:25 at York
Back Suesa @ 3.814/5 in the 15:35 at York

