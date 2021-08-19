- Trainer: William Haggas
- Jockey: David Egan
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 3lbs
- OR: 91
York Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday
Timeform highlight the three best bets on the third day of the Ebor meeting.
"...a subsequent 4 lb rise may not be enough to prevent a five-timer..."
Timeform on Wink of An Eye
Wink of An Eye has done nothing but progress this year, extending his winning run to four when narrowly prevailing from State of Bliss in a useful handicap at Goodwood last time, though Ryan Moore left the impression he had more up his sleeve should it have been required. The runner-up has won since, so the form has been franked, and a subsequent 4 lb rise may not be enough to prevent a five-timer.
Stradivarius won this race in 2018 and 2019 and still looks the one to beat in the staying division despite meeting with defeat in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last time. He wasn't best positioned at Ascot, and twice met significant trouble as the winner kicked for home. Stradivarius has since missed the Goodwood Cup, won by Trueshan, due to unsuitable ground, but conditions should be perfect here and he can get back on the up.
Suesa was disappointing in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, but she started favourite that day, and instantly returned to form when winning the King George Stakes at Goodwood last time in devastating fashion from Dragon Symbol. She was well suited by being held up in a strongly-run race which allowed her to show off her potent turn of foot, and should have this race run to suit also. She looks a top-class sprinter in the making.
Smart Stat
Wink of An Eye - 13:50 York
26% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running over 10f+
Recommended bets
York 20th Aug (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 20 August, 1.50pm
|Wink Of An Eye
|Strawberry Rock
|State Of Bliss
|My Frankel
|Throne Hall
|Johnny Drama
|Sam Cooke
|Hms President
|Scarlet Dragon
|Midnights Legacy
|Winter Reprise
|Restorer
|Dark Jedi
|Rhythmic Intent
|Glasses Up
|Cormier
|Pirate King
|Red Force One
York 20th Aug (2m Grp2)Show Hide
Friday 20 August, 2.25pm
|Stradivarius
|Trueshan
|Spanish Mission
|Stratum
|The Grand Visir
York 20th Aug (5f Grp1)Show Hide
Friday 20 August, 3.35pm
|Golden Pal
|Suesa
|Winter Power
|Dragon Symbol
|Arecibo
|Moss Gill
|Liberty Beach
|Chil Chil
|Que Amoro
|Dakota Gold
|Rohaan
|Chipotle
|Emaraaty Ana
|Bedford Flyer
|Ubettabelieveit