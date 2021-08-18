Ebor Festival Day 2 Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Thursday at York

Kevin Blake: King could be a Korker of a bet

Kevin Blake has two tips in some of the afternoon's early competitive action including one he's particularly keen on in the second race...

Kevin says: "Korker very much came onto my radar after his highly-promising debut in a strong maiden at this track back in May. He missed the kick quite badly that day and flew home to finish second, running the final three furlongs 0.7 seconds faster than the 101-rated older horse Mr Lupton did when winning a six-furlong handicap later on the card.

No. 9 (4) Korker (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

"Considering the promise of that run, I was expecting him to put on a show when he reappeared at Carlisle later that month, but he was workmanlike in beating off some average opposition. From there, he was thrown into the deep end for the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot and again he ran just ok, finishing in mid-division.

"At that point, the promise of his debut looked in danger of not being fulfilled, but he got back on track on his latest outing at Thirsk, bolting up in a novice contest by five lengths with a really powerful performance."

Ryan Moore: Snowfall will take a lot of beating

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has ridden Snowfall to victory at York in the past so find out what he has to say about their chances of another win in Thursday's big race.

Ryan says: "She is an exceptional filly who has won her three races this season by a combined distance of just under 28L and seems to handle all goings. Her win in the Oaks has been well documented, so I won't go into that, and she showed that Epsom was no fluke with another impressive display in the Irish version. By all accounts she is training well, and Aidan is very happy with her.

No. 7 (3) Snowfall (Jpn) SBK 2/5 EXC 1.43 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

"I made all on her to win the Musidora and it's always nice when these fillies have course form. Obviously, you have to respect the chances of Wonderful Tonight but if my filly is in the same form which she has shown in her three races this season then she will take a lot of beating."

Mark Milligan: Amma Grace worth backing to take prize back to Ireland

Mark Milligan previews day two of the York Ebor meeting and recommends a Dermot Weld runner to back in the penultimate race.

Mark says: "The one horse I'm really interested in backing on Thursday is in a race that takes place after the ITV cameras have stopped rolling, which is a shame because the British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes at 16:45 has the makings of an interesting contest.

"Dermot Weld won this a couple of years ago with Search For A Song, who was ridden by Oisin Murphy, and the pair team up again with Amma Grace in a bid to take the prize back to Ireland once more.

"While Amma Grace doesn't come in with the same sort of profile as Search For A Song, she's a filly who's useful on her day and won a similar race to this at Leopardstown in October. She was clearly amiss on her reappearance this season but there was much more encouragement to be gleaned from her fourth-place finish at Cork last time. She has an air of unfinished business about her over a mile and a half, and Dermot Weld's raiders are always worthy of the utmost respect."