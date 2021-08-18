Ryan Moore: Snowfall will take a lot of beating at York on Thursday

Unknown quantity has a bit to find

14:25 - Oh Herberts Reign

I don't know much about him if I'm being perfectly honest. Just last Friday he was second to a first timer of the Gosdens' in a Newbury Novice event and on ratings he has a bit to find with the likes of Ever Given and stable companion System. Richard Hannon Jr has farmed this race in recent years though, winning four of the last five renewals, so you have to respect whatever he runs in it.

Solid chance in competitive contest

15:00 - Astro King

We bumped into one in the Royal Hunt Cup when second to Real World. The Saeed bin Suroor runner has since franked the form with a 1 1/4L defeat of Enable's half-brother, Derab, in the listed Seventon Stakes at Newbury last month and he looks a very nice colt.

Following Ascot, Astro King stepped up to 10f in the John Smiths Cup at this track but finished down the field in what proved to be a messy race for him. He had to negate a tricky draw then, that's something he will have to do again here from stall 17, and it looks like he didn't quite get home over 1m2f. The drop back to a near 1m here will suit and he has a solid chance in a typically competitive heritage handicap.

Exceptional filly has fourth win in her sights

15:35 - Snowfall

She is an exceptional filly who has won her three races this season by a combined distance of just under 28L and seems to handle all goings. Her win in the Oaks has been well documented, so I won't go into that, and she showed that Epsom was no fluke with another impressive display in the Irish version. By all accounts she is training well, and Aidan is very happy with her.

No. 7 (3) Snowfall (Jpn) SBK 2/5 EXC 1.43 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

I made all on her to win the Musidora and it's always nice when these fillies have course form. Obviously, you have to respect the chances of Wonderful Tonight but if my filly is in the same form which she has shown in her three races this season then she will take a lot of beating.

In the mix over favourable ground and trip

16:45 - Portfolio

Portfolio was third beaten by three-quarters-of-a-length in a Fillies listed race on the July course last month. That was a decent run considering the race developed away from her on the far rail after they straightened up. The winner, Save A Forest, had finished fourth in the Oaks on her previous run and the runner-up, Sayyida, ran well when finishing fourth, just 2 1/2L behind the winner in a G3 at Deauville on Sunday.

No. 11 (2) Portfolio (Jpn) SBK 9/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

This will be her sixth run this season and the weight for age allowance of 9lbs from the older fillies puts her right in the mix. She is another daughter of Deep Impact - just as Snowfall is - who will give a good account of herself with trip and ground to suit.